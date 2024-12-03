SEC Network Showcases Wall-to-Wall Coverage Surrounding 2024 SEC Championship, Beginning Dec. 5

Four straight days of championship and postseason coverage from Atlanta and Charlotte

Dan + Shay perform live on Marty & McGee as part of T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert

Full Championship Saturday showcase with studio programming kicking off at noon

The 2024 SEC Championship game has arrived, and SEC Network is Atlanta-bound as the programming surrounding the championship game includes more than 18 hours of coverage from ATL. Programming will originate from SECN’s sets at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Building B and on the field from Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS). SEC Network’s Charlotte studios will air additional programming on Thursday and Sunday.

Coverage begins Thursday, Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET with the coaches’ press conferences on SEC Now, hosted by Peter Burns. Fans will hear from Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, as well as both Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian heading into the conference title clash. The Paul Finebaum Show is set to air immediately following SEC Now before SEC Network heads down I-85 to Atlanta.

Friday’s on-site coverage begins with SEC This Morning – Peter Burns and Chris Doering will be live from the Georgia World Congress Center’s Building B from 8-11 a.m. on SEC Network and Sirius XM channel 374. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville will kick off its coverage at 3 p.m. from Paul Finebaum’s set at the GWCC. #FinebaumFriday guest appearances include Commissioner Sankey, among others.

Later that evening, Laura Rutledge sits down with both Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian for SEC Now: SEC Championship Coaches Show Presented by Regions Bank (7 p.m.). Immediately following, SEC Now closes out Friday’s programming from Atlanta at 7:30 p.m., with Nowkhah anchoring the desk. He is joined at the GWCC set with his SEC Football Final crew of Doering and Watson, alongside fellow analyst Matt Stinchcomb.

The Championship Saturday slate kicks off at noon with Marty & McGee from the Georgia World Congress Center, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer will join the duo to discuss all things SEC Champ. The Gamecocks head coach will also make appearances throughout SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper to ready fans for the rematch between the Bulldogs and Longhorns.

As part of the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert, the show will feature a live performance from Dan + Shay and Commissioner Sankey will also join Marty & McGee on set.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper brings fans all the pre-game analysis, stories and highlights needed ahead of kickoff. Rutledge guides the game-day conversations with Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, Tim Tebow, Finebaum, Smith and McGee. The three-hour show will begin at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the GWCC at 1 p.m., then shift to the field set at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3 p.m. for the final hour. Additional guests for Marty & McGee and SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will be announced throughout the week.

During the live game action, SEC Network will offer an alternate television viewing experience for fans with a SkyCast. Viewers can watch Georgia take on Texas from this alt-cast on SECN and during halftime, fans can catch Smith, Harper, Rodgers, Tebow and Beamer recapping the first half action.

After the game, SEC Network has fans covered with Rutledge returning to the hosting chair for SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at 7:30 p.m. She is joined by SEC Nation analysts Tebow, Harper and Rodgers.

Sunday night, following a full slate of Selection Day programming across ESPN platforms, Nowkhah hosts SEC Now: CFP and Postseason Special at 6 p.m., joined by Cole Cubelic, Doering and Harper in SEC Network’s Charlotte studios to highlight the SEC squads selected to the postseason.

Road to Atlanta

“The Road to Atlanta” takes fans on a season-long journey from the regular season through the SEC Champ, culminating in an interactive education experience with the new 12-team CFP system. The first part of the experience will be a full SEC Network experience, with each stop tied to the network and its programming, beginning with “Signing Day,” all the way through an SEC Champ photo opportunity. Then fans will proceed to a CFP experience, where they can learn about the expanded system as well as a photo op with an interactive 12-team bracket.

T-Mobile Concert

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstars Dan + Shay will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Dec. 7, ahead of the SEC Championship game. Dan + Shay, whose long list of #1 hit songs include “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “10,000 Hours” and more, will take the stage in Building B of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta during the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. The concert kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET. The first two songs of the concert will be broadcast live on the SEC Championship edition of Marty & McGee.

The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event features games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages. This fan experience is open to the public with no ticket required on Friday, Dec. 6 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. In addition to Marty & McGee’s live broadcast, the event will also be the site for the live broadcast of the network’s SEC Nation Show which will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. For fans who cannot attend in-person, Marty & McGee will be live from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network. For more information, visit SECsports.com.

Additional SECN Highlights:

SEC Inside: Football Championship (Tue, Dec. 10 – 7 p.m.) Taking viewers behind the scenes, SEC Inside follows Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for the week’s opponent. The show is shot in cinematic style delivering unique vantage points and sound from the sidelines. This episode will showcase the week leading up to the SEC Championship Game and all the action from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

SEC Network social and digital will have full coverage from Atlanta, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on com and more.

SEC NETWORK PROGRAMMING – 2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME