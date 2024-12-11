Top Rank Presents Super Middleweight Showdown: Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Munguia vs. Surace will be presented live on Saturday, December 14, at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event will take place at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

In the 10-round main event, Mexican super middleweight contender and Tijuana native Jaime Munguia will take on France’s undefeated Bruno Surace.

Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs), a former junior middleweight world champion, has relentlessly pursued greatness in 2024. In January, he delivered a stunning ninth-round knockout against British former world title challenger John Ryder, setting the stage for a highly anticipated undisputed showdown with fellow Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in May. Despite overcoming a fourth-round knockdown, the 28-year-old lost a unanimous decision. Munguia rebounded impressively during his Top Rank on ESPN debut in September, scoring a decisive 10th-round knockout over the previously unbeaten Erik Bazinyan.

Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs), an undefeated 26-year-old rising star whose only setbacks are two early-career draws, is stepping onto the international stage for the first time. He is coming off a strong 2023 campaign, highlighted by victories over Milos Jankovic in May and previously unbeaten prospect Jhon Jader Obregon in December.

The ESPN Original Series “The Fight Life” chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank Boxing through the journeys of five of the sport’s elite boxers: Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.

