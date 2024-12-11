Top Rank Presents Super Middleweight Showdown: Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace

BoxingCombat SportsESPN+Uncategorized

Top Rank Presents Super Middleweight Showdown: Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace

Saturday, December 14, Live & Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 14 minutes ago

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Munguia vs. Surace will be presented live on Saturday, December 14, at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event will take place at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

In the 10-round main event, Mexican super middleweight contender and Tijuana native Jaime Munguia will take on France’s undefeated Bruno Surace.

Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs), a former junior middleweight world champion, has relentlessly pursued greatness in 2024. In January, he delivered a stunning ninth-round knockout against British former world title challenger John Ryder, setting the stage for a highly anticipated undisputed showdown with fellow Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in May. Despite overcoming a fourth-round knockdown, the 28-year-old lost a unanimous decision. Munguia rebounded impressively during his Top Rank on ESPN debut in September, scoring a decisive 10th-round knockout over the previously unbeaten Erik Bazinyan.

Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs), an undefeated 26-year-old rising star whose only setbacks are two early-career draws, is stepping onto the international stage for the first time. He is coming off a strong 2023 campaign, highlighted by victories over Milos Jankovic in May and previously unbeaten prospect Jhon Jader Obregon in December.

The ESPN Original Series “The Fight Life”  chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank Boxing through the journeys of five of the sport’s elite boxers: Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Munguia vs. Surace (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Platform
Sat., Dec 14 9 p.m.

 

 Main Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace ESPN+
Co-Feature Alan Picasso vs. Isaac Sackey
Undercard Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
Undercard Sebastian Hernandez vs. Sergio Martin Sosa
Undercard Christian Islas Roldan vs. Juan Anacona
Tags
Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 14 minutes ago
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
Back to top button