UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Covington vs. Buckley

UFC’s Annual “Fight Like Hell” Night, Raising Funds & Awareness for the V Foundation’s Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund

10 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

7 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2*, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC action in 2024 culminates this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 14. The main card will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, with ESPN2 joining in progress at 9:30 p.m.

Main Event:

The main event features a top 10 welterweight showdown as No. 6 Colby Covington takes on No. 9 Joaquin Buckley. Covington (17-4), the former interim division champion and record holder for most takedowns among active UFC welterweights, looks to add to his 16-1 non-title fight career record and prove he remains among the best in the division. Buckley (20-6), an undefeated 5-0 since making the switch to welterweight in 2023, comes into Saturday following a showstopping KO win at UFC 307 his last time out, aiming to send a message to the rest of the division with another statement performance.

Co-Main Event:

Veteran featherweights Cub Swanson and Billy Quarantillo go head-to-head in the co-main event. Swanson (29-14), a UFC Hall of Famer and division leader for career fight night bonuses, makes his second Octagon appearance of 2024 looking to end the year with a dominant stoppage win and move up the UFC record list for KO wins at featherweight. Quarantillo (18-6), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum also in his second fight of 2024, plans to provide fireworks of his own, aiming to add to his division-leading strikes per minute in what promises to be a thrilling, fast-paced matchup.

Fight Like Hell Night:

UFC continues to support the V Foundation in part through Fight Like Hell Night. This year, the UFC is dedicating its fight on Dec. 14 to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, honoring the legacy of Stuart Scott. Fight Like Hell Night will feature Stuart Scott-related content and personal cancer stories from the UFC community. Full details on ESPN & The V Foundation’s 18th annual V Week for Cancer Research.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the Call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside UFC lightweight Paul Felder and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Thu. 12/12 9 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 12/13 3:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Covington vs. Buckley ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Covington vs. Buckley ESPNEWS Sat. 12/14 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Covington vs. Buckley (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2*, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Covington vs. Buckley (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 1 a.m.** UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Covington vs. Buckley ESPN+

* ESPN2 will join the prelims in progress at 9:30 p.m.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

10 p.m. Main Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley Co-Main Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo Undercard Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva Undercard Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby Undercard Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos Undercard Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos 7 p.m. Feature Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar Undercard Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose Undercard Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla Undercard Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth Undercard Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras Undercard Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez

