ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release to Unveil the 2025 ACC Schedule – Monday, Jan. 27, on ACC Network and ESPN2

ACCN’s Taylor Tannebaum to host two-hour ACC schedule special with Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt at 9 p.m. ET

ACC PM to unveil Week 0 and 1 games on Jan. 23, and ACC openers for all 17 teams on Jan. 24

The 2025 ACC football schedule will be unveiled during a two-hour ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release special on Monday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The first hour of the ACC Huddle special will also be simulcast on ESPN2 and will provide a first look at the ACC game dates for the 2025 season, breaking down key rivalries, top matchups, and more.

ACC Huddle’s Taylor Tannebaum will host alongside analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. headquarters. The show will also feature select ACC head coaches as they react to their team’s schedules for the first time.

Prior to Monday’s ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release, ACC PM will exclusively reveal the Week 0 and 1 matchups on Thursday, Jan. 23, and the conference-opening games for all 17 programs on Friday, Jan. 24. ACC PM is hosted by Mark Packer and airs at 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The ACC’s schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons will continue with no divisions and feature 17 schools with 68 annual conference matchups. The top two teams, based on conference winning percentage, will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The ACC is coming off a 2024 season in which four teams finished with 10 or more overall wins for the first time in ACC football history. The conference had two teams in the College Football Playoff – one of just three multi-bid leagues – and had four teams ranked in the final CFP top 25 rankings.