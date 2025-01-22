Australian Open 2025 Women’s Semifinals LIVE Thursday, January 23, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 11 Paula Badosa

No. 19 Madison Keys vs. No. 2 Iga Swiatek

Every Match Streams Live on ESPN+

The Australian Open Women’s Semifinals will air LIVE early Thursday morning, January 23, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The Women’s Semifinals encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ continues to live stream every match from all remaining courts starting at 7 p.m. ET.

1st Match: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 11 Paula Badosa (ESP). Sabalenka enters her third consecutive Australian Open semifinal. Former world No. 2, Badosa, will play in her first Grand Slam semifinal after nearly stepping away from tennis two years ago due to a chronic back issue.

2nd Match: No. 19 Madison Keys (USA) vs. No. 2 Iga Swiatek (POL). Ten years after reaching her first, Keys has secured her third Australian Open semifinal appearance and her seventh Grand Slam semifinal overall. A four-time Roland Garros champion and former US Open titleholder, Swiatek has advanced to her second semifinal at Melbourne Park.

Patrick McEnroe and Caroline Wozniacki will call the first match, and Chris Fowler and Mary Joe Fernandez will call the second, with Rennae Stubbs joining both matches courtside.

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2025 Australian Open

Top Row (L-R): Jason Goodall; Coco Vandeweghe; Chris Eubanks; James Blake; Kris Budden; Mike Monaco; Darren Cahill

Bottom Row (L-R): Pam Shriver; Chris Fowler; Mary Joe Fernández; Rennae Stubbs; John McEnroe; Chris McKendry; Caroline Wozniacki; Brad Gilbert; Patrick McEnroe

