ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Golden State Warriors Visit Minnesota Timberwolves on January 15

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, January 15, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards will host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers game and will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Golden State market.

In addition, the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup Presented by State Farm on ESPN which was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. will be moved up to 7 p.m.



NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

