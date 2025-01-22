ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Phoenix Suns Visit Oklahoma City Thunder on February 5

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, February 5, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will host the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets game.

In addition, the San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup Presented by State Farm on ESPN which was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. will be moved up to 7 p.m.



NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].

-30-