ESPN Platforms Present 17 Top 25 Teams in Conference Play this Week, Highlighted by More than 15 Hours of Nonstop Hoops Action on Saturday, February 1

Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader features a Tobacco Road showdown and Coach Calipari’s return to Kentucky as Arkansas’ head coach

260+ games across platforms featuring six ranked matchups

Men’s college basketball coverage on ESPN platforms features more than 260 games and 17 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action this week, Jan. 28-Feb. 2. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

The schedule features multiple games every day of the week with marquee conference matchups across more than 15 leagues including the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, America East, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, WAC, West Coast and more.

In all, seven of the Top 10 teams in the country, including all top six, will be featured on ESPN platforms. The SEC will be responsible for five ranked matchups on ESPN platforms, while Texas Tech and Houston clash in a sixth matchup pitting Top 25 teams.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 28-Feb. 2):

Sensational Saturday: On one of the most anticipated days of the entire season, fans can tune into ESPN for more than 15 straight hours of men’s college basketball programming. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. with College GameDay Covered by State Farm previewing the day’s packed slate live from Durham, N.C., leading into the noon tip between No. 5 Florida and No. 8 Tennessee. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Molly McGrath call the Top 10 clash from Knoxville. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander announce the 2 p.m. showdown between No. 1 Auburn and No. 23 Ole Miss and Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden are on the call for No. 11 Kansas at Baylor (4 p.m., ESPN).

Action heats up with a Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader featuring the season’s first edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry between North Carolina and No. 2 Duke (6:30 p.m., ESPN) and Coach John Calipari makes his return to Rupp Arena as Arkansas takes on No. 12 Kentucky (9 p.m., ESPN). Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims are on the mic at Cameron Indoor Stadium and Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Alyssa Lang will be courtside in Lexington.

Finally, Saint Mary’s hosts Gonzaga as the top two teams in the West Coast Conference close out the night (11 p.m., ESPN). Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham call the rivalry showdown from Moraga, Calif.

Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: Several teams on the bubble, per Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, will hit the hardwood on ESPN platforms this week. Among the current ‘Last Four In’, UCF, Texas and North Carolina all play ranked teams on the road. The Knights play at No. 11 Kansas (Tue., 8 p.m., ESPN+), the Longhorns play at No. 23 Ole Miss (Wed., 9 p.m., ESPN2) and the Tar Heels play at No. 2 Duke (Sat., 6:30 p.m., ESPN). North Carolina also plays at Pittsburgh (Tue., 9 p.m., ESPN), who currently holds one of the last four byes, in a pivotal ACC game. Kevin Brown and Jay Williams will be on the call from Pittsburgh.

Mid-Major Madness: Mid-Major conferences take center stage on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, ESPNU is the home to a tripleheader as UMBC hosts Bryant, currently undefeated in America East play (7 p.m.), Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Cleveland State in a matchup between the top two teams in the Horizon League (9 p.m.) and Grand Canyon hosts Seattle in a WAC showdown (11 p.m.). ESPNU is the home to more hoops on Friday as two of the Ivy League’s top teams clash as Princeton hosts Yale (5 p.m.) and MAAC rivals Siena and Marist go head-to-head in Poughkeepsie, N.Y (9 p.m.).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 28-Feb. 2):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule