ESPN Platforms Present 17 Top 25 Teams in Conference Play this Week, Highlighted by More than 15 Hours of Nonstop Hoops Action on Saturday, February 1
- Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader features a Tobacco Road showdown and Coach Calipari’s return to Kentucky as Arkansas’ head coach
- 260+ games across platforms featuring six ranked matchups
Men’s college basketball coverage on ESPN platforms features more than 260 games and 17 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action this week, Jan. 28-Feb. 2. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
The schedule features multiple games every day of the week with marquee conference matchups across more than 15 leagues including the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, America East, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, WAC, West Coast and more.
In all, seven of the Top 10 teams in the country, including all top six, will be featured on ESPN platforms. The SEC will be responsible for five ranked matchups on ESPN platforms, while Texas Tech and Houston clash in a sixth matchup pitting Top 25 teams.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 28-Feb. 2):
- Sensational Saturday: On one of the most anticipated days of the entire season, fans can tune into ESPN for more than 15 straight hours of men’s college basketball programming. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. with College GameDay Covered by State Farm previewing the day’s packed slate live from Durham, N.C., leading into the noon tip between No. 5 Florida and No. 8 Tennessee. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Molly McGrath call the Top 10 clash from Knoxville. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander announce the 2 p.m. showdown between No. 1 Auburn and No. 23 Ole Miss and Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden are on the call for No. 11 Kansas at Baylor (4 p.m., ESPN).
Action heats up with a Sonic Blockbuster Doubleheader featuring the season’s first edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry between North Carolina and No. 2 Duke (6:30 p.m., ESPN) and Coach John Calipari makes his return to Rupp Arena as Arkansas takes on No. 12 Kentucky (9 p.m., ESPN). Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims are on the mic at Cameron Indoor Stadium and Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Alyssa Lang will be courtside in Lexington.
Finally, Saint Mary’s hosts Gonzaga as the top two teams in the West Coast Conference close out the night (11 p.m., ESPN). Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham call the rivalry showdown from Moraga, Calif.
- Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: Several teams on the bubble, per Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, will hit the hardwood on ESPN platforms this week. Among the current ‘Last Four In’, UCF, Texas and North Carolina all play ranked teams on the road. The Knights play at No. 11 Kansas (Tue., 8 p.m., ESPN+), the Longhorns play at No. 23 Ole Miss (Wed., 9 p.m., ESPN2) and the Tar Heels play at No. 2 Duke (Sat., 6:30 p.m., ESPN). North Carolina also plays at Pittsburgh (Tue., 9 p.m., ESPN), who currently holds one of the last four byes, in a pivotal ACC game. Kevin Brown and Jay Williams will be on the call from Pittsburgh.
- Mid-Major Madness: Mid-Major conferences take center stage on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, ESPNU is the home to a tripleheader as UMBC hosts Bryant, currently undefeated in America East play (7 p.m.), Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Cleveland State in a matchup between the top two teams in the Horizon League (9 p.m.) and Grand Canyon hosts Seattle in a WAC showdown (11 p.m.). ESPNU is the home to more hoops on Friday as two of the Ivy League’s top teams clash as Princeton hosts Yale (5 p.m.) and MAAC rivals Siena and Marist go head-to-head in Poughkeepsie, N.Y (9 p.m.).
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 28-Feb. 2):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Jan. 28
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 Kentucky at No. 8 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Toledo at Ohio
Eric Rothman, Tim McCormick
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at No. 21 Louisville
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Georgia
Rich Hollenberg, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Rice at South Florida
Patrick O’Keefe, BJ Taylor
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|UCF at No. 11 Kansas
Mark Neely, Jerod Haase
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|North Carolina at Pittsburgh
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Baylor at BYU
Mike Monaco, King McClure
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Doug Sherman, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Arizona State at Colorado
Chuckie Kempf, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 13 Texas A&M
Richard Cross, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|11 p.m.
|Oregon State at Gonzaga
Roxy Bernstein, Dan Dickau
|ESPN2
|Wed, Jan. 29
|7 p.m.
|TCU at No. 22 Texas Tech
Lowell Galindo, Jess Settles
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Auburn at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Miami
Matt Schumacker, Randolph Childress
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Houston at West Virginia
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|California at SMU
Jay Alter, Debbie Antonelli
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara
Dave Feldman, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Alabama at No. 14 Mississippi State
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|11 p.m.
|Syracuse at Stanford
Chris Sylvester, Corey Williams
|ESPNU
|Thu, Jan. 30
|7 p.m.
|Bryant at UMBC
Chris Carlin, Terrence Oglesby
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 19 Memphis at Tulane
Mike Monaco, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Cleveland State at Purdue Fort Wayne
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Seattle at Grand Canyon
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jan. 31
|5 p.m.
|Yale at Princeton
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Dayton at Saint Louis
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Siena at Marist
Patrick O’Keefe, Tom Crean
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb. 1
|Noon
|No. 5 Florida at No. 8 Tennessee
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|No. 20 Missouri at No. 14 Mississippi State
Kevin Fitzgerald, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|No. 1 Auburn at No. 23 Ole Miss
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Drake at Southern Illinois
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Kansas State at No. 3 Iowa State
Roxy Bernstein, Jess Settles
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Utah at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Vanderbilt at Oklahoma
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|No. 11 Kansas at Baylor
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 4 Alabama
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|BYU at UCF
Drew Fellios, Sean Harrington
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sam Houston State at Louisiana Tech
David Saltzman, John Williams
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 22 Texas Tech at No. 6 Houston
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at SMU
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Texas at LSU
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|6:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 2 Duke
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Miami
John Schriffen, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Texas A&M at South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Terrence Oglesby
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 12 Kentucky
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Syracuse at California
Dave Pasch, Theo Pinson
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|Sun, Feb. 2
|2 p.m.
|West Virginia at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Tim McCormick
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|South Florida at Florida Atlantic
John Schriffen, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Tulsa at Tulane
Jack Benjamin, Perry Clark
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Colorado at TCU
Ted Emrich, Scott Williams
|ESPN+