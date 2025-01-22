ESPN Set to Feature Nearly 250 Women’s College Basketball Matchups Across Platforms, Jan. 22-28

ESPN platforms to feature five top-25 matchups this week

Top-5 matchup between No. 2 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU in Columbia, S.C. (Friday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball continues this week, highlighting nearly 250 matchups across ESPN platforms from Jan. 22-28. Featured conferences include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, SEC, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 17 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN platforms from Jan. 22-28, including 10 of the top 15 teams.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 22-28):

Huge Matchups Heading to ESPN:

The action tips off on ESPN with a top 20 matchup on Thursday, Jan. 23 between the 17th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols and the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns. Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings are on the call for the 8 p.m. start in Austin.

A top 5 showdown heads for ESPN’s airways on Friday, Jan. 24, as the undefeated fifth-ranked LSU Tigers head to Columbia, S.C., to face the second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The game tips at 5 p.m. ET with the trio of Roy Philpott, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe on the pivotal conference matchup.

*Programming update: the first women’s College GameDay show of the season, slated for Jan. 23, has been canceled due to the postponement of the game. Information on future shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

The momentum continues on ESPN on Sunday as the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 3 p.m. Brenda VanLengen and Christy Thomaskutty are set for the Southeastern Conference call.

Top 25 Matchups on ESPN2:

ESPN2 is home to two Top 25 matchups this week, beginning with the Big 12 battle between No. 25 Baylor and No. 9 TCU (Sunday, 3 p.m.). Eric Frede and Lobo are on the call between the Bears and the Horned Frogs as two of the top three teams in the league vie for first place.

Monday features a stacked showcase between No. 2 South Carolina and No. 17 Tennessee in Knoxville. The game tips at 7 p.m. with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck calling the action.

Tiffany Greene Honor:

This weekend, ESPN play-by-play commentator Tiffany Greene is being honored with a Community Impact Award from Claflin University. She receives this honor in recognition of her outstanding contribution to society.

We Back Pat:

#WeBackPat continues this week, with seven top matchups across the country honoring the late Tennessee Lady Vols legendary head coach, Pat Summitt and bringing awareness to The Pat Summitt Foundation. This week’s matchups include:

Thursday – No. 11 Kentucky at Texas A&M (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Thursday – No. 17 Tennessee at No. 7 Texas (9 p.m., SEC Network)

Sunday – Arkansas at No. 11 Kentucky (Noon., SEC Network)

Sunday – Vanderbilt at No. 19 Alabama (2 p.m., SEC Network)

Sunday – No. 7 Texas at Ole Miss (3 p.m., ESPN)

Sunday – Texas A&M at No. 5 LSU (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Monday – Mississippi State at Missouri (8 p.m., SEC Network)

ACC Network:

ACC Network showcases five linear matchups this week, including two appearances by No. 20 NC State. Action tips off Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. between the Wolfpack and the Syracuse Orange with Jenn Hildreth and Stephanie White on the call. The network also features appearances from two other ranked teams this week: No. 13 North Carolina and No. 14 Duke.

SEC Network:

SEC Network is home to five linear matchups from Jan. 22-28, with multiple ranked teams making appearances. Action is highlighted by appearances from No. 5 LSU, No. 11 Kentucky and No. 19 Alabama.

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+:

ESPN+ continues its strong resume of games this week, beginning with a matchup between No. 10 TCU and Oklahoma State on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s top 25 bout between No. 25 Baylor and No. 10 TCU, airing on ESPN2, will simulcast on ESPN+ (3 p.m.). The platform is also set to showcase No. 10 Kansas State and No. 16 West Virginia.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 22-28)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule