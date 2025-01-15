ESPN Showcases Over 240 Women’s College Basketball Matchups Across Platforms, Jan. 15-21

ESPN platforms to feature four top-25 matchups

Top-15 matchup between No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 2 South Carolina slated for 3 p.m. ET Sunday tip on ESPN

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball rolls on, highlighting over 240 conference matchups across ESPN platforms from Jan. 15-21. Featured conferences include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, SEC, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 18 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN platforms from Jan. 15-21, including 10 of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 15-21):

Thursday Slate – Thursday’s action is headlined by a top-20 matchup between No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 3 Notre Dame at 6 p.m. ET in South Bend, Ind. Pam Ward and Brooke Weisbrod are on the call for ACC Network.

ACCN’s signature college basketball show,Nothing But Net, will be on-hand in Purcell Pavilion with host Justin Walters alongside analysts Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and legendary Fighting Irish coach Muffet McGraw. The quartet will cover pre-game and halftime duties, and bring fans all the post-game insight via a one-hour airing of the program following the conclusion of No. 18 California vs. No. 16 Duke (approx. 10 p.m.).

Additional marquee matchups on Thursday include:

Mississippi State at No. 15 Tennessee (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Arizona at No. 11 Kansas State (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

18 California at No. 16 Duke (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Antonelli to the Ring of Honor: During halftime of Thursday’s Pittsburgh-NC State game (7 p.m. ET, ACCNX), ESPN’s own Debbie Antonelli will see her name in the rafters as she becomes the newest member of the NC State Ring of Honor. Antonelli was a three-year starter for the ACC champion Wolfpack women’s basketball team under legendary coach Kay Yow. NC State participated in the NCAA Tournament each of Antonelli’s four years, making two Sweet 16 appearances, and she was part of the historic 1984-85 team which swept the ACC regular season and ACC Tournament titles.

We Back Pat: Thursday, #WeBackPat week tips off with Mississippi State at No. 15 Tennessee. Through Jan. 27, ESPN platforms present 16 top matchups from across the country honoring the late Tennessee Lady Vols legendary head coach, Pat Summitt and bringing awareness to The Pat Summitt Foundation. This week’s matchups include:

Thursday – Mississippi State at No. 15 Tennessee (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Sunday – No. 5 LSU at Florida (1 p.m., SEC Network)

Sunday – No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 2 South Carolina (3 p.m., ESPN)

Sunday – No. 19 Alabama at Arkansas (5 p.m., SEC Network)

Super Sunday: Sunday, Jan. 19, features 19 women’s games across ESPN platforms, including nine on linear networks. Headlining the day’s action is a top-15 matchup between the 13th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and the second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The game tips off at 3 p.m. on ESPN with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck on the call.

Eight other ranked teams make appearances across ESPN platforms on Sunday: No. 3 Notre Dame (6 p.m., ACCN), No. 5 LSU (1 p.m., SECN), No. 11 Kansas State (2 p.m., ESPN+), No. 14 North Carolina (2 p.m., ACCN), No. 16 Duke (1 p.m., ESPN2), No. 17 Georgia Tech (2 p.m., ACCNX), No. 18 California (2 p.m., ACCNX), No. 19 Alabama (5 p.m., SECN)

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ continues its strong resume of games this week, with a top-25 bout between No. 23 Utah and No. 10 TCU on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The platform is also set to feature No. 11 Kansas State and No. 20 West Virginia.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 15-21)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule