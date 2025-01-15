Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: 2025 California Swing Begins with Four-Stream Coverage of The American Express in La Quinta

Marquee, Featured Groups Thursday-Saturday include seven in world top 25: Clark, Cantlay, Horschel, Im, Thomas, Kim, Finau; Also Taylor, last week’s winner of Sony Open in Hawaii

Coverage starts tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, January 19

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present four concurrent streams – a Main Feed and Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage – starting tomorrow at The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

In addition to the Pete Dye Stadium Course, The American Express is played on two other courses at PGA West – LaQuinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course – with the tournament field playing each course through the first 54 holes, at which point a cut is made prior to the final round on the Pete Dye Stadium Course.

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage will include two groups at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday, and two groups on the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday and Saturday, as part of Main Feed and Featured Group coverage.

will include two groups at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday, and two groups on the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday and Saturday, as part of Main Feed and Featured Group coverage. Featured Holes coverage on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West will include the par-3 4th, par-3 13th, par-5 16th, and the signature island green 17th, one of the TOUR’s most challenging holes.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, January 16 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Groups Matt Kuchar / Cam Davis Sungjae Im / MacKenzie Hughes ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Main & Featured Groups at LaQuinta Country Club Tony Finau / Will Zalatoris Justin Thomas / Jason Day 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 13, 17 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 12:45 p.m. Marquee Group Nick Taylor / Tom Kim 4 p.m. Featured Group Sungjae Im / MacKenzie Hughes Featured Group Nick Taylor / Tom Kim Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, January 17 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Groups Jake Knapp / J.T. Poston Tom Hoge / Cameron Young ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Main & Featured Groups at Nicklaus Tournament Course Justin Thomas / Jason Day Wyndham Clark / Rickie Fowler 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 13, 17 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Brian Harman / Sepp Straka 4 p.m. Featured Group Tom Hoge / Cameron Young Featured Group Brian Harman / Sepp Straka Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Saturday, January 18 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 11:45 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Jason Day 12:15 p.m. Featured Groups Wyndham Clark / Rickie Fowler Patrick Cantlay / Billy Horschel ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Main & Featured Groups at Nicklaus Tournament Course Players to be determined following Friday’s round. 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 13, 17 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 4 p.m. Featured Group Patrick Cantlay / Billy Horschel Featured Group Justin Thomas / Jason Day Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3

Sunday’s schedule on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will be determined when pairings and tee times are announced following Saturday’s Third Round.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

