Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: 2025 Opening Drive Continues at Sony Open in Hawaii

Coverage begins tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, January 12

Featured Groups include Bradley, Harman, Horschel, Kim, last week’s The Sentry winner Matsuyama

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ remains in Hawaii for the second consecutive week with live, exclusive coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the TOUR’s first full-field event of the year, beginning tomorrow, January 9, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET , combining Featured Groups and Featured Hole coverage.

, combining Featured Groups and Featured Hole coverage. This week’s Featured Groups include major winners Brian Harman (2023 Open Championship), 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley (2011 PGA Championship), and Hideki Matsuyama (2021 Masters) whose 11 TOUR wins include last week’s The Sentry and the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Also, fan-favorites and world top-25 players Billy Horschel (No. 15), Tom Kim (No. 23) and Sahith Theegala (No. 13), along with rising stars who earned their first TOUR wins last fall: Maverick McNealy (2024 RSM Classic) and Matt McCarty (2024 Black Desert Championship).

The Featured Hole on Thursday and Friday will be Waialae Country Club’s unique 16th, a par 4 with a sharp dogleg left and four palm trees in the shape a Waialae “W” behind the green.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, January 9 12 Noon Featured Hole No. 16 | Par 4 12:50 p.m. Featured Groups Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Brian Harman ESPN+ Bonus Coverage (in progress) Billy Horschel, Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty 1 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An ESPN+ Bonus Coverage (in progress) Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala Friday, January 10 12 Noon Featured Hole No. 16 | Par 4 12:40 p.m. Featured Groups Billy Horschel, Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty ESPN+ Bonus Coverage (in progress) Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Brian Harman 12:50 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala ESPN+ Bonus Coverage (in progress) Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

###