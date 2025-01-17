LALIGA, Bundesliga, and more on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA: Title Contenders Real Madrid and Barcelona Headline Action this Weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and FC Barcelona will head to Estadio Coliseum in Getafe to take on Getafe CF on ESPN+. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will provide commentary. ESPNFC pregame coverage and Fuera De Juego begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

On Sunday, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Real Madrid host Las Palmas at Santiago Bernabéu beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET. With Real Madrid in the thick of the title race, they’ll look to secure a crucial three points at home. The match will be available on ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes, with pregame coverage starting at 9:45 a.m. Commentators: Ian Darke, Steve McManaman and reporter Alex Kirkland (English), and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish).

All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.

LALIGA – Matchday 20 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Jan 17 3:00 PM Espanyol vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 18 8:00 AM Girona vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 18 10:15 AM Leganes vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 18 12:30 PM Real Betis vs. Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 18 3:00 PM Getafe vs. Barcelona ESPN+ Sat, Jan 18 3:00 PM Levante vs. Granada ESPN+ Sun, Jan 19 8:00 AM Celta de Vigo vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 19 10:15 AM Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 19 12:30 PM Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 19 3:00 PM Valencia vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 20 3:00 PM Villarreal vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund in Key Matchups This Weekend on ESPN+

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, FC Bayern München hosts Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena, as they look to maintain their position at the top of the Bundesliga standings. The match will stream live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. Later in the day, a highly anticipated clash sees Bayer Leverkusen face Borussia Mönchengladbach – a matchup of Bundesliga rivals – at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The weekend’s matches in the Bundesliga will kick off today (Friday) at 2:30 p.m. ET, as Borussia Dortmund travels to Frankfurt for a fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Derek Rae, Lutz Pfannenstiel (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match.

Bundesliga Matchday 18 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Jan 17 2:30 PM Frankfurt vs. Dortmund ESPN+ Sat, Jan 18 9:30 AM Heidenheim vs. St. Pauli ESPN+ Sat, Jan 18 9:30 AM Bayern vs. Wolfsburg ESPN+ Sat, Jan 18 9:30 AM Holstein Kiel vs. Hoffenheim ESPN+ Sat, Jan 18 9:30 AM Stuttgart vs. Freiburg ESPN+ Sat, Jan 18 9:30 AM Bochum vs. Leipzig ESPN+ Sat, Jan 18 12:30 PM Leverkusen vs. Borussia M. ESPN+ Sun, Jan 19 9:30 AM Union vs. Mainz ESPN+ Sun, Jan 19 11:30 AM Bremen vs. Augsburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

WSL: Manchester Derby Headlines This Weekend on ESPN+

On Sunday at 1:45 p.m. ET, Manchester City hosts Manchester United in an anticipated Manchester Derby, as both teams battle for supremacy in the Women’s Super League. The action begins Friday with Liverpool vs. Brighton at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. All matches stream live in English with select matches in Spanish.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Jan 17 2:00 PM Liverpool vs. Brighton ESPN+ Sun, Jan 19 7:30 AM Tottenham vs. Leicester ESPN+ Sun, Jan 19 1:45 PM Manchester City vs. Manchester United ESPN+

*Subject to change

