LALIGA, Bundesliga, and more on ESPN Platforms This Weekend
LALIGA: Title Contenders Real Madrid and Barcelona Headline Action this Weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and FC Barcelona will head to Estadio Coliseum in Getafe to take on Getafe CF on ESPN+. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will provide commentary. ESPNFC pregame coverage and Fuera De Juego begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
On Sunday, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Real Madrid host Las Palmas at Santiago Bernabéu beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET. With Real Madrid in the thick of the title race, they’ll look to secure a crucial three points at home. The match will be available on ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes, with pregame coverage starting at 9:45 a.m. Commentators: Ian Darke, Steve McManaman and reporter Alex Kirkland (English), and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish).
All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.
LALIGA – Matchday 20 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Jan 17
|3:00 PM
|Espanyol vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 18
|8:00 AM
|Girona vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 18
|10:15 AM
|Leganes vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 18
|12:30 PM
|Real Betis vs. Alavés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 18
|3:00 PM
|Getafe vs. Barcelona
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 18
|3:00 PM
|Levante vs. Granada
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 19
|8:00 AM
|Celta de Vigo vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Jan 19
|10:15 AM
|Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, Disney+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Jan 19
|12:30 PM
|Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Jan 19
|3:00 PM
|Valencia vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Jan 20
|3:00 PM
|Villarreal vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund in Key Matchups This Weekend on ESPN+
On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, FC Bayern München hosts Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena, as they look to maintain their position at the top of the Bundesliga standings. The match will stream live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. Later in the day, a highly anticipated clash sees Bayer Leverkusen face Borussia Mönchengladbach – a matchup of Bundesliga rivals – at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
The weekend’s matches in the Bundesliga will kick off today (Friday) at 2:30 p.m. ET, as Borussia Dortmund travels to Frankfurt for a fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Derek Rae, Lutz Pfannenstiel (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match.
Bundesliga Matchday 18 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Jan 17
|2:30 PM
|Frankfurt vs. Dortmund
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 18
|9:30 AM
|Heidenheim vs. St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 18
|9:30 AM
|Bayern vs. Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 18
|9:30 AM
|Holstein Kiel vs. Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 18
|9:30 AM
|Stuttgart vs. Freiburg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 18
|9:30 AM
|Bochum vs. Leipzig
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 18
|12:30 PM
|Leverkusen vs. Borussia M.
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 19
|9:30 AM
|Union vs. Mainz
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 19
|11:30 AM
|Bremen vs. Augsburg
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
WSL: Manchester Derby Headlines This Weekend on ESPN+
On Sunday at 1:45 p.m. ET, Manchester City hosts Manchester United in an anticipated Manchester Derby, as both teams battle for supremacy in the Women’s Super League. The action begins Friday with Liverpool vs. Brighton at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. All matches stream live in English with select matches in Spanish.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Jan 17
|2:00 PM
|Liverpool vs. Brighton
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 19
|7:30 AM
|Tottenham vs. Leicester
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 19
|1:45 PM
|Manchester City vs. Manchester United
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
