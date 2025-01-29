PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Marquee, Featured Groups include five of world’s top 10 players: Scheffler, McIlroy, Matsuyama, Åberg, Hovland

Also, Finau, Fowler, Harman, Homa, Spieth, Straka, Thomas

Second of eight Signature Events in 2025

Coverage begins tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, February 2

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present exclusive, four-stream coverage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in Pebble Beach, Calif., starting tomorrow, Thursday, January 30, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and continuing through the final round on Sunday, February 2.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR schedule for 2025.

The event has a unique format played across two courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – with TOUR players partnered with entertainment and sports celebrities, along with other amateur golfers on Thursday and Friday.

The Featured Holes feed will capture the four beautiful and strategically critical par 3 holes at Pebble Beach: Nos. 5, 7, 12, and 17.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, January 30 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 11:45 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg (Spyglass Hill) 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3 1:15 p.m. Featured Groups Tony Finau / Max Homa Viktor Hovland / Rickie Fowler (Pebble) 3 p.m. Featured Group Viktor Hovland / Rickie Fowler Featured Group Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, January 31 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3 12:45 p.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg (Pebble Beach) 1 p.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler / Brian Harman Justin Thomas / Jordan Spieth (Pebble Beach) 3 p.m. Featured Group Scottie Scheffler / Brian Harman Featured Group Justin Thomas / Jordan Spieth Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

