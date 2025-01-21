PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Wednesday-Saturday Coverage of Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Coverage begins tomorrow – Wednesday, January 22 – at 11:45 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Saturday, January 25

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Pavon, previous winners Day, Homa, Rose; U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Bradley; world Top 10 players Åberg, Matsuyama

First Round coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif., starts early this week, tomorrow Wednesday, January 22, exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

Live, four-stream coverage begins on ESPN+ at 11:45 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Saturday, January 25.

, and continues through the final round on Saturday, January 25. Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Matthieu Pavon , two-time Farmers Insurance Open winner Jason Day , and Justin Rose who won the event in 2019.

, two-time Farmers Insurance Open winner , and who won the event in 2019. Also world top 10 players Hideki Matsuyama (No. 4) and Ludvig Åberg (No. 6), 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley , and fan favorites Tony Finau , Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris .

(No. 4) and (No. 6), 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain , and fan favorites , and . Featured Holes coverage will showcase all four par 3 holes on the iconic Torrey Pines South Course: Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16.

coverage will showcase on the iconic Torrey Pines South Course: Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16. Wednesday and Thursday rounds will be played on the North and South courses at Torrey Pines.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Wednesday, January 22 11:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Noon Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 | Par 3 12:15 p.m. Marquee Group Keegan Bradley / Ludvig Aberg / Sahith Theegala 1:15 p.m. Featured Groups Shane Lowry / Matthieu Pavon / Tony Finau Hideki Matsuyama / Jason Day / Max Homa 3 p.m. Featured Group Keegan Bradley / Ludvig Aberg / Sahith Theegala Featured Group Hideki Matsuyama / Jason Day / Max Homa Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3 Thursday, January 23 11:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Noon Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 | Par 3 Featured Groups Shane Lowry / Matthieu Pavon / Tony Finau Hideki Matsuyama / Jason Day / Max Homa 1:15 p.m. Marquee Group Keegan Bradley / Ludvig Aberg / Sahith Theegala 3 p.m. Featured Group Hideki Matsuyama / Jason Day / Max Homa ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Maverick McNealy / Justin Rose / Will Zalatoris Featured Group Keegan Bradley / Ludvig Aberg / Sahith Theegala Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

The Friday and Saturday schedule on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will be determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

