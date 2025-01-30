Texas Quarterback Arch Manning Conversation with Marty Smith

This week, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning sat with ESPN’s Marty Smith for an in-depth and candid conversation, reflecting on his freshman season in Austin, his famous football lineage, and the exciting road ahead.

In his first national sit-down interview with ESPN, Arch Manning provides a rare glimpse into his mindset as he navigates the pressures and opportunities of being part of ‘the first family of quarterbacks.’ The interview debuts Thursday evening on SportsCenter (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Synopsis:

Manning, a highly-touted recruit and the latest in the legendary Manning football dynasty, discusses why he chose Texas, how he is handling being a backup quarterback for the first time in years, and his desire to forge his own identity apart from his family’s storied legacy. He also opens up about his relationship with his father, Cooper Manning, and shares the best advice he’s received from his uncles, Peyton and Eli.

Manning provides insight into his approach to football and life, covering topics such as:

Why he committed to Texas and what drew him to Austin

His experience adjusting to a backup role for the first time in his career

The most difficult critic in his life

Comparisons to his grandfather, Archie Manning, and the impact of his uncles’ careers

His perfectionist tendencies and learning from Peyton’s meticulous preparation

The decision to forgo NIL deals & his new partnership with Red Bull

Learning from Texas starter Quinn Ewers

Full interview, via ESPN College Football’s You Tube page:

https://bit.ly/4gjLZY3

