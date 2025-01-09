UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dern vs. Ribas 2

UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dern vs. Ribas 2

Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, January 11, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

17 hours ago

7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC kicks of its first event of 2025 this weekend at UFC APEX with UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 on Saturday, Jan. 11. The event will air live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

  • Top 10 strawweights Mackenzie Dern (14-5) and Amanda Ribas (13-5) meet in a highly anticipated rematch to kick off the year. No. 6-ranked Dern, already holding the record for most submissions in UFC strawweight history, looks to add to her total and insert herself into the title conversation. No. 8-ranked Ribas, who won their first meeting in 2019, returns to strawweight after a brief stint at flyweight and aims to repeat her success against Dern in this pivotal clash.

Co-Main Event

  • Welterweight veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) and Carlston Harris (19-6) meet in a pivotal co-main event clash. Ponzinibbio, now in his 12th year with the UFC, looks to rebound from a split decision loss to Muslim Salikhov in July and snap a two-fight skid. Harris, known for his finishing ability and post-fight bonuses, aims to bounce back from a knockout loss to Khaos Williams and reestablish himself as a dangerous contender in the division.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

 On the call

  • Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs. 1/9 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes
Fri. 1/10 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2
6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Dern vs. Ribas 2 ESPN+
Sat. 1/11 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dern vs. Ribas 2 (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dern vs. Ribas 2 (Main Card)
10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Dern vs. Ribas 2 ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
Co-Main Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
Undercard Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Undercard Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
Undercard Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
Undercard Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
4 PM Feature Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
Undercard Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
Undercard Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden
Undercard Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
Undercard Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
Undercard Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
Undercard Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova
Undercard Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki

For More Information on ESPN+

