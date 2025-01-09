ESPN DeportesESPN+MMAUFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dern vs. Ribas 2
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, January 11, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims
UFC kicks of its first event of 2025 this weekend at UFC APEX with UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 on Saturday, Jan. 11. The event will air live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- Top 10 strawweights Mackenzie Dern (14-5) and Amanda Ribas (13-5) meet in a highly anticipated rematch to kick off the year. No. 6-ranked Dern, already holding the record for most submissions in UFC strawweight history, looks to add to her total and insert herself into the title conversation. No. 8-ranked Ribas, who won their first meeting in 2019, returns to strawweight after a brief stint at flyweight and aims to repeat her success against Dern in this pivotal clash.
Co-Main Event
- Welterweight veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) and Carlston Harris (19-6) meet in a pivotal co-main event clash. Ponzinibbio, now in his 12th year with the UFC, looks to rebound from a split decision loss to Muslim Salikhov in July and snap a two-fight skid. Harris, known for his finishing ability and post-fight bonuses, aims to bounce back from a knockout loss to Khaos Williams and reestablish himself as a dangerous contender in the division.
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thurs. 1/9
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri. 1/10
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Dern vs. Ribas 2
|ESPN+
|Sat. 1/11
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dern vs. Ribas 2 (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dern vs. Ribas 2 (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Dern vs. Ribas 2
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
|Co-Main
|Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
|Undercard
|Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Undercard
|Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
|Undercard
|Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
|Undercard
|Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
|4 PM
|Feature
|Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
|Undercard
|Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
|Undercard
|Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden
|Undercard
|Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
|Undercard
|Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
|Undercard
|Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
|Undercard
|Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova
|Undercard
|Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki
