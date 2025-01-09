UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dern vs. Ribas 2

7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC kicks of its first event of 2025 this weekend at UFC APEX with UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 on Saturday, Jan. 11. The event will air live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

Top 10 strawweights Mackenzie Dern (14-5) and Amanda Ribas (13-5) meet in a highly anticipated rematch to kick off the year. No. 6-ranked Dern, already holding the record for most submissions in UFC strawweight history, looks to add to her total and insert herself into the title conversation. No. 8-ranked Ribas, who won their first meeting in 2019, returns to strawweight after a brief stint at flyweight and aims to repeat her success against Dern in this pivotal clash.

Co-Main Event

Welterweight veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) and Carlston Harris (19-6) meet in a pivotal co-main event clash. Ponzinibbio, now in his 12th year with the UFC, looks to rebound from a split decision loss to Muslim Salikhov in July and snap a two-fight skid. Harris, known for his finishing ability and post-fight bonuses, aims to bounce back from a knockout loss to Khaos Williams and reestablish himself as a dangerous contender in the division.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas Co-Main Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris Undercard Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan Undercard Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov Undercard Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi Undercard Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic 4 PM Feature Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes Undercard Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria Undercard Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden Undercard Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith Undercard Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari Undercard Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes Undercard Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova Undercard Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki

