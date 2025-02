ACC Network to Present Extensive Baseball, Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse and Softball Coverage Throughout the Spring

130+ events slated for ACCN; over 750 events on ACCNX

ACC Championship coverage for all four sports

Eight Weeks of Thursday night ACC baseball matchups

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2025 spring sports schedule which includes 130+ baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse and softball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN platforms. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry an additional 750+ ACC events.

Regular season and tournament action on ACCN includes:

51 baseball games

55 softball games

18 women’s lacrosse games

15 men’s lacrosse games

The action gets started this Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield as Kentucky and Virginia go head-to-head (2 p.m. ET). The lacrosse season starts the following day with a men’s matchup between No. 20 Richmond and No. 6 Virginia (11:30 a.m.), while the first women’s lacrosse matchup takes place on Saturday, Feb. 22 as No. 20 Stanford travels East to take on No. 9 Virginia (noon). First pitch for the baseball season on ACC Network takes place Wednesday, Mar. 12 at 8 p.m. as Louisville hosts Oakland.

ACCN’s spring slate features 27 matchups of preseason ranked teams combined across baseball, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse. In all, the ACC boasts 25 programs ranked in the preseason polls across the four spring sports.

Thursday Night Baseball on ACCN

For the third year in a row, Thursdays will be a dedicated night of live baseball programming. Starting on March 20, eight conference games will be featured on Thursday nights throughout the spring.

ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will feature expanded, exclusive championship coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse, Softball and Baseball Championships this spring, with the live event coverage being supported by ACCN’s studio programming.

All seven games from the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship, April 23-27 air exclusively on ACCN. The league expands to 12 teams this year with the addition of California and Stanford and the tournament will feature the top eight teams in the final standings competing at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

ACCN will air all three games from the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. The semis take place on May 2 with the championship match taking place on Sunday, May 4. Two-time reigning national champion Notre Dame was tabbed the ACC favorite in the Preseason ACC Coaches Poll. Notre Dame is also ranked No. 1 in the preseason Inside Lacrosse media poll, with No. 2 Syracuse, No. 7 Virginia, No. 8 Duke and No. 11 North Carolina also ranked.

The first round through the semifinals of the ACC Softball Championship, May 7-9 at Harrington Athletics Village on the campus of Boston College are exclusive to ACCN. ESPN2 will carry the ACC Softball Championship game on Saturday, May 10. Five ACC teams were ranked in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25, led by No. 8 Duke. Joining the Blue Devils are No. 12 Florida State, No. 18 Virginia Tech, No. 21 California and No. 22 Stanford.

ACCN will exclusively feature every game from the first round through the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship, May 20-25 live from Durham Bulls Athletic Park with the title game airing on ESPN2. Announced last week, all 16 teams in the ACC will compete in a single-elimination championship beginning this spring. Virginia was selected as the 2025 ACC Baseball preseason favorites by the league’s 16 head coaches. The Cavaliers garnered 13 of the 16 possible first-place votes from the league’s head coaches. Virginia is ranked No. 2 in the D1 Baseball preseason poll, with North Carolina (6), Florida State (9), Duke (11), NC State (13), Wake Forest (14) and Clemson (15) also inside the Top 25.

Baseball on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wed, Mar. 12 8 p.m. Oakland at Louisville ACC Network Fri, Mar. 14 8 p.m. Miami at No. 14 Wake Forest ACC Network Sun, Mar. 16 3 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at Louisville ACC Network Thu, Mar. 20 7 p.m. No. 9 Florida State at Miami ACC Network Fri, Mar. 21 8 p.m. No. 9 Florida State at Miami ACC Network Sun, Mar. 23 3 p.m. No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 15 Clemson ACC Network Tue, Mar. 25 7 p.m. East Carolina at No. 11 Duke ACC Network Wed, Mar. 26 6 p.m. Michigan State at Notre Dame ACC Network Thu, Mar. 27 7 p.m. Stanford at No. 2 Virginia ACC Network Fri, Mar. 28 8 p.m. No. 13 NC State at No. 11 Duke ACC Network Sun, Mar. 30 Noon California at Louisville ACC Network 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 14 Wake Forest ACC Network Tue, Apr. 1 8 p.m. Mercer at Georgia Tech ACC Network Thu, Apr. 3 7 p.m. No. 11 Duke at No. 6 North Carolina ACC Network Fri, Apr. 4 8 p.m. No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 9 Florida State ACC Network Sun, Apr. 6 3 p.m. No. 2 Virginia at No. 13 NC State ACC Network Tue, Apr. 8 8 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ACC Network Thu, Apr. 10 7 p.m. No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 6 North Carolina ACC Network Sat, Apr. 12 6 p.m. Stanford at No. 15 Clemson ACC Network Sun, Apr. 13 3 p.m. Stanford at No. 15 Clemson ACC Network Thu, Apr. 17 7 p.m. No. 2 Virginia at No. 9 Florida State ACC Network Fri, Apr. 18 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami ACC Network Sat, Apr. 19 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami ACC Network Sun, Apr. 20 1 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACC Network Thu, Apr. 24 7 p.m. No. 15 Clemson at No. 13 NC State ACC Network Sat, Apr. 26 Noon Miami at Boston College ACC Network Sun, Apr. 27 3 p.m. No. 9 Florida State at Louisville ACC Network Tue, Apr. 29 8 p.m. VCU at No. 2 Virginia ACC Network Thu, May 1 7 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame ACC Network Tue, May 6 7 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at Louisville ACC Network Sat, May 10 2 p.m. Wildcard ACC Network Sun, May 11 1 p.m. Wildcard ACC Network Tue, May 13 7 p.m. Penn State at Pitt ACC Network Thu, May 15 7 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at No. 9 Florida State ACC Network Fri, May 16 7 p.m. Wildcard ACC Network Sat, May 17 Noon Wildcard ACC Network 3 p.m. Wildcard ACC Network Tue, May 20 9 a.m. ACC Championship First Round ACC Network 1 p.m. ACC Championship First Round ACC Network 5 p.m. ACC Championship First Round ACC Network 9 p.m. ACC Championship First Round ACC Network Wed, May 21 9 a.m. ACC Championship Second Round ACC Network 1 p.m. ACC Championship Second Round ACC Network 5 p.m. ACC Championship Second Round ACC Network 9 p.m. ACC Championship Second Round ACC Network Thu, May 22 3 p.m. ACC Championship Quarterfinal ACC Network 7 p.m. ACC Championship Quarterfinal ACC Network Fri, May 23 3 p.m. ACC Championship Quarterfinal ACC Network 7 p.m. ACC Championship Quarterfinal ACC Network Sat, May 24 1 p.m. ACC Championship Semifinal ACC Network 5 p.m. ACC Championship Semifinal ACC Network

Men’s Lacrosse on ACC Network

Date Time ET Matchup Network Sat, Feb. 15 11:30 a.m. No. 20 Richmond vs. No. 6 Virginia ACC Network Fri, Feb. 28 6 p.m. No. 4 Princeton vs. No. 7 Duke ACC Network Sat, Mar. 1 1 p.m. No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 1 Notre Dame ACC Network Sat, March 8 2 p.m. No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Notre Dame ACC Network Sat, March 15 4 p.m. No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 6 Virginia ACC Network Sat, March 22 12 p.m. Colgate vs. No. 2 Syracuse ACC Network Sat, April 5 2 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Syracuse ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 16 North Carolina ACC Network Sat, April 12 4 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Duke ACC Network Sat, Apr. 19 2 p.m. No. 2 Syracuse vs. No. 7 Duke ACC Network Sat, Apr. 26 3 p.m. No. 7 Duke vs. No. 6 Virginia ACC Network 5 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Syracuse ACC Network Fri, May 2 5 p.m. ACC Semifinal ACC Network 8 p.m. ACC Semifinal ACC Network Sun, May 4 12 p.m. ACC Championship ACC Network

Women’s Lacrosse on ACC Network

Date Time ET Matchup Network Sat, Feb. 22 Noon No. 20 Stanford vs. No. 9 Virginia ACC Network Sun, March 2 10 a.m. Xavier vs. No. 25 Duke ACC Network Fri, March 7 5 p.m. No. 20 Stanford vs. No. 6 Syracuse ACC Network Sat, March 8 Noon California vs. Pitt ACC Network Sat, March 15 Noon Louisville vs. No. 1 Boston College ACC Network Sun, March 23 11 a.m. High Point vs. Virginia Tech ACC Network Sat, March 29 Noon Virginia Tech vs. No. 25 Duke ACC Network Sun, March 30 3 p.m. No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Notre Dame ACC Network Sat, Apr. 12 2 p.m. No. 25 Duke vs. Louisville ACC Network Sun, April 13 11 a.m. California vs. No. 4 North Carolina ACC Network Wed, Apr. 16 7 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia ACC Network Wed, April 23 11 a.m. ACC Quarterfinals ACC Network 2 p.m. ACC Quarterfinals ACC Network 5 p.m. ACC Quarterfinals ACC Network 8 p.m. ACC Quarterfinals ACC Network Fri, April 25 5 p.m. ACC Semifinals ACC Network 8 p.m. ACC Semifinals ACC Network Sun, April 27 Noon ACC Championship ACC Network

Softball on ACC Network