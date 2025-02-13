Award Winning SC Featured Returns: New Season Premieres This Weekend on SportsCenter

The acclaimed SC Featured storytelling brand is set to make its return for a new season this Sunday, February 16 on SportsCenter. The Emmy-winning series continues its long-standing tradition of Sunday features within ESPN’s distinguished news and information platform.

“The SC Featured brand continues to set the standard for impactful storytelling, and we’re excited to present our 2025 lineup,” said José Morales, Vice President & Executive Producer, Original Content.

SC Featured stories air exclusively during the NFL offseason months, offering compelling narratives that captivate fans. Kicking off the new season, “Love, Abby” highlights the special bond between UConn women’s basketball stars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Caroline Ducharme and 13-year-old Abby Zittoun, who passed away from cancer last fall.

What started with basketball grew into a deep friendship built on Legos, dad jokes, and shared moments. Even after Abby’s passing in October, the UConn seniors continue to honor her memory, keeping her spirit alive through their connection with her family.

https://vimeo.com/1056191657/ef07f96ddb

The segment will air in the 8 a.m. ET hour of Sunday’s SportsCenter, re-air in the 11 p.m. program and then again in other editions. SC Featured segments are also available on demand in an exclusive archive on ESPN+.

A digital feature by Sam Borden was published today on ESPN.com. The full story is available here: https://bit.ly/4aYyoV0

Since its inception in 2002 as the SportsCenter Sunday Feature, later rebranded as SC Featured in 2013, the brand has garnered significant recognition. In the last 11 years, SC Featured stories have won more than 90 industry awards. The series has received over 50 Sports Emmy Award nominations, winning five Sports Emmys.

In total, the ESPN Features Unit, responsible for producing SC Featured since 2002, has earned 137 Sports Emmy Award nominations, culminating in 20 Emmys. Notably, the Features Unit has also been honored with 24 Edward R. Murrow Journalism Awards in 22 years. SC Featured has won 10 in the last nine years.

“Our team of producers and reporters remain dedicated to delivering compelling content that connects with sports fans in meaningful ways,” said Morales.

In addition to ‘Love Abby’, stories scheduled for the first month of SC Featured (schedule subject to change):

February 23 – Shakhtar Stalevi: Made of Steel: Since the war began in 2022, over 50,000 Ukrainians have lost a limb. In response, one of the country’s most storied football clubs has formed an amputee team, offering players not only a way to heal but a renewed sense of purpose.

March 2 – Immortal: What does it take to be immortalized? SC Featured explores the growing trend of honoring legendary athletes and sports figures with statues, examining the remarkable achievements, deep devotion, and lasting connections that make someone worthy of this enduring tribute.

March 9 – Johnny Buckets – Johnny Jackson, diagnosed with Stage 4B Hodgkin’s lymphoma in July, refuses to let cancer and ongoing chemotherapy deter him. He continues to battle for another New Jersey sectional basketball title while striving to reach 2,000 career points.

March 16 – JuJu Watkins: One of college basketball’s most electrifying stars, JuJu Watkins is more than just a generational talent—she’s the product of her family’s legacy and deep community ties that continue to shape her both on and off the court.

-30-

Media Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]