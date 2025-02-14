Bundesliga, LALIGA, Barclays English Women’s Super League, and More on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen-FC Bayern München this Saturday on ESPN+

Bayer 04 Leverkusen host FC Bayern München in a match between the top two teams in the Bundesliga, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Derek Rae (play-by-play) and Stewart Robson will call the match. A 60-minute ESPNFC pregame show hosted by Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno pitch-side at the Arena will begin at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+. ESPN Bundesliga reporters Archie Rhind-Tutt and analyst Thomas Hitzlsperger, a former German National Team player, will join Murray and Moreno.

Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 21 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 14 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sat, Feb 15 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Feb 16 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 1:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+

*Subject to change

LALIGA Matchday 23 features No. 1 Real Madrid and No. 3 FC Barcelona

On Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, No. 1 Real Madrid led by Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić and others travel to El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain to face No. 9 Osasuna on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Commentators: Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, Sid Lowe (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish).

On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal and FC Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.

ESPN FC pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will stream exclusively on ESPN+ around these two matches. Spanish-language Fuera De Juego pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will be available on ESPN Deportes on Saturday and Ahora o Nunca on Monday. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.

LALIGA – Matchday 24 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 14 3 p.m. Girona vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Feb 15 8 a.m. Leganes vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Osasuna vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Feb 16 8 a.m. Espanyol vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Valladolid vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Feb 17 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

English Women’s Super League

On Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET, third-ranked Arsenal face No. 6 Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby live from Emirates Stadium in London on ESPN2 and ESPN+, followed by fourth-ranked Manchester City taking in No. 7 Liverpool.

Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sun, Feb 16 7:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN2, ESPN+ 1:45 p.m. Manchester City vs. Liverpool ESPN+

*Subject to change



Eredivisie: U.S. Men’s National Team’s Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven vs. Willem II, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Ricardo Pepi and PSV face FC Utrecht on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Eredivisie Matchday 22 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat, Feb 15 10:30 p.m. PSV vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. NAC Breda vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ Sun, Feb 16 10:45 a.m. Ajax vs. Heracles Almelo ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –