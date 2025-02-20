ESPN Adds Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins to February 27 Exclusive Game Schedule 

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced an update to the 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule.

A Metropolitan Division matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins on February 27 has been added as a national exclusive game on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. This game replaces the previously scheduled February 27 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Updated NHL Schedule on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thursday, Feb. 27 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

-30-

Media contacts:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]