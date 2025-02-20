ESPN Adds Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins to February 27 Exclusive Game Schedule 

ESPN Adds Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins to February 27 Exclusive Game Schedule 

Andrea DiCristoforo

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced an update to the 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule.

A Metropolitan Division matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins on February 27 has been added as a national exclusive game on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. This game replaces the previously scheduled February 27 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Updated NHL Schedule on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Thursday, Feb. 27 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

Media contacts:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+
[email protected]

Andrea DiCristoforo
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, X Games, ESPN Events and Men's & Women's College Hockey. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
