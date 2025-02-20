ESPN Adds Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins to February 27 Exclusive Game Schedule 

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced an update to the 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule.
A Metropolitan Division matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins on February 27 has been added as a national exclusive game on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. This game replaces the previously scheduled February 27 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.
Updated NHL Schedule on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thursday, Feb. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
