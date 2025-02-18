ESPN Platforms Present 17 Ranked Teams in Action this Week, Highlighted by a Top 10 Doubleheader on Sat, Feb. 22
- Saturday slate headlined by No. 6 Tennessee at No. 7 Texas A&M (noon ET, ESPN) and No. 8 Iowa State at No. 5 Houston (2 p.m., ESPN)
- ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Houston for the 150th men’s college basketball road show
This week’s coverage of men’s college basketball on ESPN platforms is highlighted by four ranked matchups, including two Top 10 showdowns on Sat, Feb. 22. The complete schedule features more than 250 games and 17 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action, Feb. 18-23. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
The weekly slate features multiple games every day of the week with marquee conference matchups across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Horizon, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, SoCon, Southland, WAC, West Coast and more.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 18-23):
- Top 10 Showdowns: Saturday’s ESPN slate features three ranked matchups, including two Top 10 games in the SEC and Big 12. Dave Pasch and Fran Fraschilla get the day started from College Station, Texas as No. 7 Texas A&M hosts No. 6 Tennessee in a matchup between current two-seeds in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology (noon, ESPN). The game marks the first time the two teams are meeting as Top 10 teams in the country. Immediately following, No. 5 Houston hosts No. 8 Iowa State in a Sonic Blockbuster featuring the other No. 2 seeds in Lunardi’s latest bracket projection (2 p.m., ESPN). ESPN’s Saturday Prime announce team of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims will be live from Houston. Saturday’s two Top 10 matchups will bring the season total to 18 such matchups, with ESPN airing 17 of them.
In the second Sonic Blockbuster of the day, No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 17 Kentucky in a pivotal SEC matchup (6 p.m., ESPN). Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Dick Vitale will be on the call from Tuscaloosa.
- Milestone College GameDay: The 150th road show for the men’s version of College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will originate from Houston ahead of Saturday’s Top 10 matchup (10 a.m., ESPN). Rece Davis leads the pregame show along with analysts Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. This is the second time the Cougars will be hosting College GameDay, the first coming on March 2, 2019, in which No. 8 Houston lost to UCF.
- Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: Among Lunardi’s last four teams in the projected field, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Wake Forest are all in action across ESPN platforms this week. The Sooners play at No. 2 Florida (Tue, 7 p.m., ESPN2) and host No. 21 Mississippi State (Sat, 1 p.m., SECN). John Calipari’s Razorbacks play at No. 1 Auburn (Wed, 9 p.m., ESPN) and host Missouri (Sat, 8 p.m., ESPN), while the Demon Deacons travel to NC State (Sat, 2 p.m., ESPN2).
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 18-23):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, Feb. 18
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 2 Florida
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 21 Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Dane Bradshaw
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Colorado at No. 8 Iowa State
Shawn Kenney, Jess Settles
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Texas Tech at TCU
Lowell Galindo, Tom Crean
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 23 Kansas at BYU
Roxy Bernstein, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 Houston at Arizona State
John Schriffen, King McClure
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|South Carolina at LSU
Mike Morgan, Perry Clark
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 19
|7 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
Rece Davis, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Cincinnati at West Virginia
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UNC Greensboro at East Tennessee State
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 17 Kentucky
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|SMU at Notre Dame
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 1 Auburn
Dave Pasch, Jay Williams, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Gonzaga at Washington State
Dave Flemming, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|UCF at Oklahoma State
Chuckie Kempf, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Alabama at Missouri
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 20
|7 p.m.
|UNC Asheville at Radford
Matt Schick, Mark Wise
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Wichita State at Florida Atlantic
Matt Schumacker, Tom Crean
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Sam Houston State at Western Kentucky
Jordan Kent, Sean Harrington
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara
Dave Feldman, Richie Schueler
|ESPN2
|Fri, Feb. 21
|7 p.m.
|Dayton at Loyola (Chicago)
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Manhattan at Iona
Patrick O’Keefe, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Milwaukee at Youngstown State
Jordan Bernfield, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb. 22
|Noon
|No. 6 Tennessee at No. 7 Texas A&M
Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|Noon
|TCU at Cincinnati
Brian Custer, King McClure
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|No. 21 Mississippi State at Oklahoma
Richard Cross, Joe Kleine
|SECN
|1 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 9 Texas Tech
James Westling, Sean Harrington
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Iowa State at No. 5 Houston
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest at NC State
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Matt Martucci, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 1 Auburn
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at North Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 18 Clemson at SMU
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Baylor at Colorado
Pete Sousa, Jess Settles
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|No. 17 Kentucky at No. 4 Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Akron at Ohio
Eric Rothman, Mark Wise
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Miami
Jay Alter, Michael Carter-Williams
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Murray State at Bradley
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at Arkansas
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Tarleton State at UT Arlington
David Saltzman, Brandon Johnson
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Texas at South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Perry Clark
|SECN
|10 p.m.
|BYU at No. 19 Arizona
Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|California at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Scott Williams
|ESPN2
|Sun, Feb. 23
|Noon
|North Texas at South Florida
Patrick O’Keefe, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at No. 22 Memphis
Matt Schumacker, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Temple at UAB
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Drake at Northern Iowa
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Arizona State at Kansas State
Mark Neely, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Utah at UCF
Drew Fellios, BJ Taylor
|ESPN+