ESPN Platforms Present 17 Ranked Teams in Action this Week, Highlighted by a Top 10 Doubleheader on Sat, Feb. 22

  • Saturday slate headlined by No. 6 Tennessee at No. 7 Texas A&M (noon ET, ESPN) and No. 8 Iowa State at No. 5 Houston (2 p.m., ESPN)
  • ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Houston for the 150th men’s college basketball road show

This week’s coverage of men’s college basketball on ESPN platforms is highlighted by four ranked matchups, including two Top 10 showdowns on Sat, Feb. 22. The complete schedule features more than 250 games and 17 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action, Feb. 18-23. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

The weekly slate features multiple games every day of the week with marquee conference matchups across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Horizon, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, SoCon, Southland, WAC, West Coast and more.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 18-23):

  • Top 10 Showdowns: Saturday’s ESPN slate features three ranked matchups, including two Top 10 games in the SEC and Big 12. Dave Pasch and Fran Fraschilla get the day started from College Station, Texas as No. 7 Texas A&M hosts No. 6 Tennessee in a matchup between current two-seeds in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology (noon, ESPN). The game marks the first time the two teams are meeting as Top 10 teams in the country. Immediately following, No. 5 Houston hosts No. 8 Iowa State in a Sonic Blockbuster featuring the other No. 2 seeds in Lunardi’s latest bracket projection (2 p.m., ESPN). ESPN’s Saturday Prime announce team of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims will be live from Houston. Saturday’s two Top 10 matchups will bring the season total to 18 such matchups, with ESPN airing 17 of them.

In the second Sonic Blockbuster of the day, No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 17 Kentucky in a pivotal SEC matchup (6 p.m., ESPN). Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Dick Vitale will be on the call from Tuscaloosa.

  • Milestone College GameDay: The 150th road show for the men’s version of College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will originate from Houston ahead of Saturday’s Top 10 matchup (10 a.m., ESPN). Rece Davis leads the pregame show along with analysts Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. This is the second time the Cougars will be hosting College GameDay, the first coming on March 2, 2019, in which No. 8 Houston lost to UCF.
  • Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: Among Lunardi’s last four teams in the projected field, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Wake Forest are all in action across ESPN platforms this week. The Sooners play at No. 2 Florida (Tue, 7 p.m., ESPN2) and host No. 21 Mississippi State (Sat, 1 p.m., SECN). John Calipari’s Razorbacks play at No. 1 Auburn (Wed, 9 p.m., ESPN) and host Missouri (Sat, 8 p.m., ESPN), while the Demon Deacons travel to NC State (Sat, 2 p.m., ESPN2).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 18-23):

Date Time Matchup Platform
Tue, Feb. 18 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 2 Florida
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 21 Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Dane Bradshaw		 SECN
  7 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
  8 p.m. Colorado at No. 8 Iowa State
Shawn Kenney, Jess Settles		 ESPN+
  8 p.m. No. 9 Texas Tech at TCU
Lowell Galindo, Tom Crean		 ESPN+
  9 p.m. No. 23 Kansas at BYU
Roxy Bernstein, Sean Farnham		 ESPN
  9 p.m. No. 5 Houston at Arizona State
John Schriffen, King McClure		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. South Carolina at LSU
Mike Morgan, Perry Clark		 SECN
  9 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby		 ACCN
Wed, Feb. 19 7 p.m. NC State at North Carolina
Rece Davis, Jay Bilas		 ESPN
  7 p.m. Cincinnati at West Virginia
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. UNC Greensboro at East Tennessee State
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 17 Kentucky
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback		 SECN
  7 p.m. SMU at Notre Dame
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
  9 p.m. Arkansas at No. 1 Auburn
Dave Pasch, Jay Williams, Alyssa Lang		 ESPN
  9 p.m. Gonzaga at Washington State
Dave Flemming, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. UCF at Oklahoma State
Chuckie Kempf, Bryndon Manzer		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. No. 4 Alabama at Missouri
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
  9 p.m. Miami at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Eric Devendorf		 ACCN
Thu, Feb. 20 7 p.m. UNC Asheville at Radford
Matt Schick, Mark Wise		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Wichita State at Florida Atlantic
Matt Schumacker, Tom Crean		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Sam Houston State at Western Kentucky
Jordan Kent, Sean Harrington		 ESPNU
  11 p.m. Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara
Dave Feldman, Richie Schueler		 ESPN2
Fri, Feb. 21 7 p.m. Dayton at Loyola (Chicago)
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Manhattan at Iona
Patrick O’Keefe, Noah Savage		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Milwaukee at Youngstown State
Jordan Bernfield, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
Sat, Feb. 22 Noon No. 6 Tennessee at No. 7 Texas A&M
Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
  Noon TCU at Cincinnati
Brian Custer, King McClure		 ESPN2
  1 p.m. No. 21 Mississippi State at Oklahoma
Richard Cross, Joe Kleine		 SECN
  1 p.m. West Virginia at No. 9 Texas Tech
James Westling, Sean Harrington		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. No. 8 Iowa State at No. 5 Houston
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims		 ESPN
  2 p.m. Wake Forest at NC State
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Eric Devendorf		 ACCN
  2 p.m. Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Matt Martucci, Richie Schueler		 ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. No. 24 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Pat Bradley		 SECN
  4 p.m. Georgia at No. 1 Auburn
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN
  4 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. No. 18 Clemson at SMU
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner		 ACCN
  4 p.m. Baylor at Colorado
Pete Sousa, Jess Settles		 ESPN+
  6 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at No. 4 Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale		 ESPN
  6 p.m. Akron at Ohio
Eric Rothman, Mark Wise		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. No. 2 Florida at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
  6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami
Jay Alter, Michael Carter-Williams		 ACCN
  6 p.m. Murray State at Bradley
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN
  8 p.m. Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Tarleton State at UT Arlington
David Saltzman, Brandon Johnson		 ESPNU
  8:30 p.m. Texas at South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Perry Clark		 SECN
  10 p.m. BYU at No. 19 Arizona
Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola		 ESPN
  10 p.m. California at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Scott Williams		 ESPN2
Sun, Feb. 23 Noon North Texas at South Florida
Patrick O’Keefe, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
  2 p.m. Florida Atlantic at No. 22 Memphis
Matt Schumacker, Randolph Childress		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Temple at UAB
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPNU
  4 p.m. Drake at Northern Iowa
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. Arizona State at Kansas State
Mark Neely, Tim Welsh		 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Utah at UCF
Drew Fellios, BJ Taylor		 ESPN+
