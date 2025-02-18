ESPN Platforms Present 17 Ranked Teams in Action this Week, Highlighted by a Top 10 Doubleheader on Sat, Feb. 22

Saturday slate headlined by No. 6 Tennessee at No. 7 Texas A&M (noon ET, ESPN) and No. 8 Iowa State at No. 5 Houston (2 p.m., ESPN)

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Houston for the 150th men’s college basketball road show

This week’s coverage of men’s college basketball on ESPN platforms is highlighted by four ranked matchups, including two Top 10 showdowns on Sat, Feb. 22. The complete schedule features more than 250 games and 17 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action, Feb. 18-23. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

The weekly slate features multiple games every day of the week with marquee conference matchups across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Horizon, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, SoCon, Southland, WAC, West Coast and more.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 18-23):

Top 10 Showdowns: Saturday’s ESPN slate features three ranked matchups, including two Top 10 games in the SEC and Big 12. Dave Pasch and Fran Fraschilla get the day started from College Station, Texas as No. 7 Texas A&M hosts No. 6 Tennessee in a matchup between current two-seeds in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology (noon, ESPN). The game marks the first time the two teams are meeting as Top 10 teams in the country. Immediately following, No. 5 Houston hosts No. 8 Iowa State in a Sonic Blockbuster featuring the other No. 2 seeds in Lunardi’s latest bracket projection (2 p.m., ESPN). ESPN’s Saturday Prime announce team of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims will be live from Houston. Saturday’s two Top 10 matchups will bring the season total to 18 such matchups, with ESPN airing 17 of them.

In the second Sonic Blockbuster of the day, No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 17 Kentucky in a pivotal SEC matchup (6 p.m., ESPN). Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Dick Vitale will be on the call from Tuscaloosa.

Milestone College GameDay: The 150th road show for the men’s version of College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will originate from Houston ahead of Saturday’s Top 10 matchup (10 a.m., ESPN). Rece Davis leads the pregame show along with analysts Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. This is the second time the Cougars will be hosting College GameDay, the first coming on March 2, 2019, in which No. 8 Houston lost to UCF.

Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: Among Lunardi’s last four teams in the projected field, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Wake Forest are all in action across ESPN platforms this week. The Sooners play at No. 2 Florida (Tue, 7 p.m., ESPN2) and host No. 21 Mississippi State (Sat, 1 p.m., SECN). John Calipari’s Razorbacks play at No. 1 Auburn (Wed, 9 p.m., ESPN) and host Missouri (Sat, 8 p.m., ESPN), while the Demon Deacons travel to NC State (Sat, 2 p.m., ESPN2).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 18-23):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule