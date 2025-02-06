ESPN Signs Multi-Year Extensions with European-Based Reporter Alexis Nunes and Studio Pundit Nedum Onuoha

Former Manchester City defender Onuoha and Nunes set for live, pitch-side coverage of the 2024-25 FA Cup 4th Round action

ESPN has reached multi-year contract extensions with two pivotal European-based personalities: reporter Alexis Nunes and analyst Nedum Onuoha. Both will continue their respective roles, delivering comprehensive coverage across ESPN platforms.

A highly respected soccer reporter and host, Nunes will continue her extensive soccer coverage, reporting from marquee events and conducting exclusive interviews with top players and managers. A familiar face for fans across ESPN FC, Nunes will remain a key part of ESPN’s digital and studio coverage, delivering insightful reporting in English and Spanish. She will continue as a pitch-side reporter for select FA Cup matches and LALIGA for ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes studio shows.

Onuoha, a former Premier League defender and one of ESPN’s leading soccer pundits, will continue to provide expert analysis across ESPN platforms. He will remain at the forefront of ESPN’s expansive soccer coverage, breaking down the action on the news and information shows during the sport’s most significant moments and events, including the World Cup, the European Football Championships, the Champions League, and more. In addition to regular appearances on ESPN FC, Onuoha will continue providing pitch-side analysis from marquee FA Cup matches and will contribute long- and short-form multimedia features on ESPN.com, ESPN YouTube channel, and social media platforms.

“Alexis and Nedum are integral to our soccer coverage, each bringing unique expertise and an authentic connection to the game,” said Manny de la Fe, VP of Production, ESPN. “Alexis’ ability to seamlessly connect with fans in both English and Spanish, along with her exceptional reporting, enhances our coverage at every level. Nedum’s insights as a former player and deep understanding of the game provide invaluable perspective across our platforms.

“We’re thrilled to have them continue as key voices in ESPN’s global soccer coverage.”

Nunes joined ESPN in 2014. She has covered many of the sport’s biggest global events, including UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, UEFA EURO 2020, multiple FA Cup Finals, the UEFA Champions League Final, and the FIFA World Cup. In addition to her work in soccer, she has reported from major international sporting events such as the Cricket World Cup, ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, the Pan American Games, and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Onuoha played 14 seasons in the Premier League with Manchester City, Sunderland, and Queens Park Rangers before finishing his career with Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake in Utah. He joined ESPN in 2020, appearing on ESPN FC, the company’s daily signature soccer program. In 2021, Onuoha gained critical acclaim for his breakout role as a pundit during ESPN’s presentation of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 (played June – July 2021). Since then, he has featured as ESPN’s lead studio pundit in England, joining reporter Alexis Nunes’ pitch-side during marquee FA Cup matches.

Nedum Onuoha at two FA Cup 4th Round matches this Weekend

Nunes and Onuoha will headline ESPN’s comprehensive presentation of the 2024-2025 FA Cup 4th Round – 16 matches beginning Friday, Feb. 7, to Tuesday, Feb. 11 exclusively on ESPN+. Highlights and commentators for select matches:

Onuoha will report from the pitch at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester (Manchester United vs. Leicester City, Friday at 3 p.m. ET) and from Everton Stadium in Vauxhall, Liverpool, for Everton vs. Bournemouth on Saturday at 10 a.m., capping coverage from back-to-back Premier League matchups in the round

Nunes will provide pitch-side reports from Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove on Saturday at 3 p.m. (Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea) and Plymouth Argyle-Liverpool on Sunday at 10 a.m., live from Home Park in Plymouth, England

Jon Champion and Stewart Robson will call Manchester United-Leicester City on Friday at 3 p.m.

Leyton Orient-Manchester City, Saturday at 10 a.m.: Champion and Robson

Saturday at 3 p.m.: Champion and Danny Higginbotham on Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

Sunday at 10 a.m.: Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool – Champion and Steve McManaman

Sunday at 12:30 p.m.: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Ian Darke and Higginbotham.

FA Cup 4th Round on ESPN+ :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri, Feb 7 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Leicester City ESPN+ Sat, Feb 8 7:10 a.m. Leeds United vs. Millwall ESPN+ 10 a.m. Leyton Orient vs. Manchester City ESPN+ 10 a.m. Coventry vs. Ipswich Town ESPN+ 10 a.m. Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth ESPN+ 10 a.m. Preston North End vs. Wycombe Wanderers ESPN+ 10 a.m. Southampton vs. Burnley ESPN+ 10 a.m. Stoke City vs. Cardiff City ESPN+ 10 a.m. Wigan Athletic vs. Fulham FC ESPN+ 12:40 a.m. Birmingham City vs. Newcastle United ESPN+ 3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea ESPN+ Sun, Feb 9 7:30 a.m. Blackburn Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers ESPN+ 10 a.m. Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+ Mon, Feb 10 2:40 p.m. Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace ESPN+ Tues, Feb 11 3 p.m. Exeter City vs. Nottingham Forest ESPN+

*Subject to change

