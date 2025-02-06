ESPN to Present More Than 550 Women’s College Lacrosse Games During the 2025 NCAA Season

ESPN will present more than 550 women’s college lacrosse games during the 2025 season across ESPNU, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ACCNX. ESPN’s industry-leading women’s lacrosse schedule, featuring the best teams and top conferences in the country, begins Saturday, Feb. 8 on ESPN+.

12 of the preseason top-25 teams will be showcased live on either ESPNU or ACC Network this spring. Coverage includes nine matchups of preseason-ranked teams, including No. 2 Northwestern traveling to No. 6 Syracuse on February 25 (ESPNU) for a top-10 matchup and three appearances from No. 1 Boston College on March 15 (vs. Louisville, ACCN), April 5 (at North Carolina, ACCN) and April 12 (hosting No. 9 Virginia, ESPNU).

More than 500 additional games will be available on ESPN+ and ACCNX via the ESPN App.

Commentators:

Play-by-play commentators for women’s coverage include Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Leah Secondo, Mark Dixon and Mike Corey.

Women’s game analysts include:

Dana Boyle – Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-14, making a 2014 Final Four appearance; named to All-ACC Team (2013).

2025 Postseason and NCAA Championship :

The postseason on ESPN platforms begins Sunday, April 23 with ACC Championship first round action. ACC Network will present every game of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship, concluding with the Championship game on Sunday, April 27.

ESPN will once again provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship. Championship weekend at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is set for May 25-26. Coverage details will be announced later this season.

Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season. Games on ESPN platforms are also available on the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

2025 Women’s College Lacrosse Schedule on ESPN Platforms:

Date Time ET Matchup Network Sat, Feb. 22 Noon No. 20 Stanford vs. No. 9 Virginia ACCN Tue, Feb. 25 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Syracuse ESPNU Sun, March 2 10 a.m. Xavier vs. No. 25 Duke ACCN Fri, March 7 5 p.m. No. 20 Stanford vs. No. 6 Syracuse ACCN Sat, March 8 Noon California vs. Pittsburgh ACCN Mon, March 10 4 p.m. No. 11 Johns Hopkins vs. No. 6 Syracuse ESPNU Sat, March 15 Noon Louisville vs. No. 1 Boston College ACCN Sun, March 23 11 a.m. High Point vs. Virginia Tech ACCN 11 a.m. Rutgers vs. No. 11 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Sat, March 29 Noon Virginia Tech vs. No. 25 Duke ACCN Sun, March 30 3 p.m. No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, April 5 11 a.m. No. 1 Boston College vs. North Carolina ESPNU Sat, April 12 Noon No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 1 Boston College ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 25 Duke vs. Louisville ACCN Sun, April 13 11 a.m. California vs. No. 4 North Carolina ACCN Wed, April 16 6 p.m. No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 11 Johns Hopkins ESPNU 7 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia ACCN Thu, April 17 6 p.m. No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 25 Duke ESPNU Wed, April 23 11 a.m. ACC Quarterfinals ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Quarterfinals ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Quarterfinals ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Quarterfinals ACCN Fri, April 25 5 p.m. ACC Semifinals ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Semifinals ACCN Sun, April 27 Noon ACC Championship ACCN Sun, May 4 11 a.m. ET MAAC Championship ESPNU

-30-

Media Contact: Olivia Coryell at 904-303-3538 or [email protected]