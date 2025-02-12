ESPN to present Pickleball Slam 3 Sunday, February 16, at 4 p.m. ET

Joining the on-court action: Mardy Fish and John Isner

On Sunday, February 16, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, ESPN will air live and exclusively Pickleball Slam 3, marking its third consecutive year as a premier event in pickleball.

This year, tennis icons Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Andy Roddick, and Eugenie Bouchard will be joined by former tennis stars John Isner—record holder for the longest match in tennis history—and Mardy Fish, a former world No. 7, as they bring their elite skills to the pickleball court with a $1 million purse on the line. The highly anticipated third and final match will see defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf take on the dynamic duo of Hall of Famer Andy Roddick and former world No. 5 and Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard.

The Matches:

Match 1: Andre Agassi vs. Andy Roddick

Match 2: Steffi Graf / Mardy Fish vs. Genie Bouchard / John Isner

Match 3: Andre Agassi / Steffi Graf vs. Andy Roddick / Genie Bouchard

Calling the matches will be Bret Haber, Michelle McMahon, Sam Querrey and Camryn Irwin.

Pickleball Slam 3 will re-air Monday, February 17, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS.

Created and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment (ISE), the 2025 event takes place at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.