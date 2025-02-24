ESPN+ Will Stream Live Coverage of Three Days of Formula 1 Testing This Week

Photo of Andy Hall Andy Hall Follow on Twitter 1 day ago
Las Vegas, NV - November 19, 2023: George Russell (63) Mercedes Racing during the 2023 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

Formula 1 fans in the United States can get an early preview of the 2025 season this week as ESPN+ presents live coverage of three days of F1 pre-season testing.

With the start of the season only weeks away, all F1 race teams will be participating in testing this week in Bahrain, with many new driver/team combinations making their debut and teams further shaking down their new cars before the season launches March 16.

F1 fans in the United States will be able to watch live coverage of testing on ESPN+ on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 26-27-28. Testing will be in two sessions – morning and afternoon Bahrain time – and U.S. viewers can watch live streaming all three days from 1:55-6 a.m. ET and 6:55-11 a.m.

Testing will be at the Bahrain International Circuit, a 3.363-mile track that will host the annual Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on April 13.

The season begins with the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 16. The race will be televised on ESPN beginning at 12:55 a.m. ET (late Saturday night in some U.S. time zones).

All Formula 1 races in the 2025 season will again be carried live in the U.S. on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, with all practice and qualifying sessions also aired along with all F1 Sprint events.

About ESPN+
