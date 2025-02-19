Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Presented in English, Spanish

Live, four-feed coverage all four days of the event includes one stream in Spanish

Marquee and Featured Groups include defending champion Knapp, seven players with multiple TOUR wins: Bhatia, Grillo, Kizzire, List, Molinari, Riley, van Rooyen

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, February 23

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

This week’s live, four-feed coverage of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will include a Spanish-language presentation, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET , including a Main Feed presented in both English and Spanish .

, including a . Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Jake Knapp, as well as seven players with multiple TOUR wins: Akshay Bhatia, Emiliano Grillo, Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Francesco Molinari, Davis Riley, and Erik van Rooyen.

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The Featured Hole feed in the afternoon will showcase VidantaWorld’s par-3 No. 17 .

feed in the afternoon will showcase . Dating back to 1944, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is considered the country’s national championship, and made its debut as an official FedExCup event on the PGA TOUR in 2022.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 20 8:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:45 a.m. Main Feed in Spanish Featured Groups Joel Dahmen / Taylor Montgomery / Chan Kim Patton Kizzire / Kurt Kitayama / Francesco Molinari ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Aaron Rai / Stephan Jaeger / Jake Knapp Rafael Campos / Erik van Rooyen / Luke List 9 a.m. Marquee Group Emiliano Grillo / Davis Riley / Matt McCarty ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Akshay Bhatia / Patrick Rodgers / Rasmus Højgaard 4 p.m. Featured Group Rafael Campos / Erik van Rooyen / Luke List Featured Group Akshay Bhatia / Patrick Rodgers / Rasmus Højgaard Featured Group in Spanish Rafael Campos / Erik van Rooyen / Luke List Featured Hole No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, February 21 8:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:45 a.m. Main Feed in Spanish 9 a.m. Featured Groups Aaron Rai / Stephan Jaeger / Jake Knapp Rafael Campos / Erik van Rooyen / Luke List ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Joel Dahmen / Taylor Montgomery / Chan Kim Patton Kizzire / Kurt Kitayama / Francesco Molinari 9:15 a.m. Marquee Group Akshay Bhatia / Patrick Rodgers / Rasmus Højgaard ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Emiliano Grillo / Davis Riley / Matt McCarty 4 p.m. Featured Group Joel Dahmen / Taylor Montgomery / Chan Kim Featured Group Emiliano Grillo / Davis Riley / Matt McCarty Featured Group in Spanish Emiliano Grillo / Davis Riley / Matt McCarty Featured Hole No. 17 | Par 3

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

