Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in San Diego

Coverage of TOUR’s third Signature Event of 2025 begins tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET

Marquee, Featured Groups include world No. 1 Scheffler, No. 3 McIlroy, top 10 players: Morikawa, Åberg, Clark, Hovland, defending champion Matsuyama

Also fan favorites Finau, Scott, Spieth, Thomas; last week’s winner Detry

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream live, exclusive coverage of The Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif., the TOUR’s third Signature Event of 2025.

Live, four-feed coverage begins tomorrow on ESPN+ at 12:30 p.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 16.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 16. Marquee Groups and Featured Groups on ESPN+ include seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy, along with Collin Morikawa (No. 4), defending Genesis Invitational winner Hideki Matsuyama (No. 5), Ludvig Åberg (No. 6), Wyndham Clark (No. 7), and Viktor Hovland (No. 9).

coverage will showcase on the iconic Torrey Pines South Course: Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16. Due to the ongoing natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles and out of respect for those affected, this year’s Genesis Invitational has been relocated from The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., to Torrey Pines, which hosted the Farmers Insurance Open last month. Through the California Rises Initiative – Genesis’s charitable organization supporting the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, California Fire Foundation, and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation – this week’s event is dedicated to raising funds and visibility to help rebuild the wildfire-affected areas of Los Angeles.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 13 12:30 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:45 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 | Par 3 1 p.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Adam Scott Featured Groups Wyndham Clark / Tony Finau / Justin Thomas Hideki Matsuyama / Scottie Scheffler / Collin Morikawa 4 p.m. Featured Group Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Adam Scott ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Thomas Detry / Ludvig Åberg / Jordan Spieth Featured Group Hideki Matsuyama / Scottie Scheffler / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes No. 11 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, February 14 12:30 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:45 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 | Par 3 1 p.m. Marquee Groups Hideki Matsuyama / Scottie Scheffler / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Adam Scott Thomas Detry / Ludvig Åberg / Jordan Spieth 4 p.m. Featured Group Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Adam Scott Featured Group Hideki Matsuyama / Scottie Scheffler / Collin Morikawa ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Wyndham Clark / Tony Finau / Justin Thomas Featured Holes No. 11 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

The Genesis Invitational is the third of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR this season. The remaining Signature Events in 2025:

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 6-9)

RBC Heritage (April 17-20)

Truist Championship (May 8-11)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1)

Travelers Championship (June 19-22)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

