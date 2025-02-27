Soccer’s Biggest Global Stars Take Center Stage on ESPN Platforms During the 97TH Academy Awards Weekend

FA Cup 5th Round, LALIGA, Bundesliga, and More

On The 97th Academy Awards weekend, some of soccer’s best stars will feature across ESPN platforms in key competitions including the FA Cup 5th Round, Matchday 26 in LALIGA, Bundesliga, and more. Highlights: Erling Haaland, Phil Foden (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr., Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Antoine Griezmann, Julián Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern), Florian Wirtz, Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), and more.

FA Cup 5th Round Action, Live on ESPN+

The 2024-25 FA Cup 5th Round kicks off this week, with Premier League giants Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United continuing their pursuit of England’s most historic domestic trophy. All matches will stream exclusively on ESPN+, and the matches between Premier League clubs will feature 30-minute ESPN FC pre-game shows. Top matches between Premier League clubs:

13-time FA Cup winners Manchester United hosts Fulham FC (Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET) in one of four Premier League matchups in this round

On Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET, Alexander Isak and Newcastle United host Brighton Hove & Albion – a matchup between two of the Premier League’s top eight clubs

AFC Bournemouth-Wolverhampton Wanderers (Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET)

Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town (Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET) will round out matches between England’s top league teams in FA Cup 5th Round.

FA Cup Fifth Round Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 28 3:00 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City ESPN+ Sat, Mar 1 7:15 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Millwall ESPN+ 7:15 a.m. Preston North End vs. Burnley ESPN+ 10:00 a.m. AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Manchester City vs. Plymouth Argyle ESPN+ Sun, Mar 2 8:45 a.m. Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Manchester United vs. Fulham FC ESPN+ Mon, Mar 3 2:30 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town ESPN+

LALIGA Matchday 26: Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid in Key Clashes

The 2024-25 LALIGA title race continues as the top three teams, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid, face crucial matchups this weekend. All matches will stream live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (except Friday’s Valladolid-Las Palmas), with ESPN FC and Fuera de Juego pre- and post-game shows on select games.

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET – Real Betis vs. Real Madrid (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Jr. lead Real Madrid at Real Betis, featuring Antony, who has four-goal contributions in four matches since arriving on loan in Seville in January from Manchester United.

Commentators: English: Rob Palmer (play-by-play), Luis Garcia (analysis), Gemma Soler (reporter).

Spanish: Fernando Palomo (play-by-play), Eduardo Biscayart (analysis).

Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET – Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Club (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid take on a strong Athletic Club side led by the Williams brothers – Inaki and Nico – in a matchup between top four teams in the league.

Commentators: English: Mark Donaldson (play-by-play), Alex Pareja (analysis), Alex Kirkland (reporter).

Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz (play-by-play), Mario Kempes (analysis), Rodrigo Faez (reporter).

Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET – FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal return to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys as FC Barcelona hosts Real Sociedad.

Commentators: English: Adrian Healey (play-by-play), Alex Pareja (analysis), Gemma Soler (reporter).

Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz (play-by-play), Mario Kempes (analysis), Moises Llorens (reporter).

LALIGA – Matchday 26 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 28 3 p.m. Valladolid vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN3 Sat, Mar 1 8 a.m. Girona vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Real Madrid ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Athletic Club ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Sun, Mar 2 8 a.m. Leganes vs. Getafe ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Alaves ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Osasuna vs. Valencia ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Mon, Mar 3 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Espanyol ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Florian Wirtz, one of the top attacking midfielders in soccer, leads second-ranked Bayer Leverkusen to Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt to face No. 3 Eintracht Frankfurt in a match between the top three clubs in the Bundesliga, exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 24 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 28 2:30 PM VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, Mar 1 9:30 AM SV Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 AM RB Leipzig vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 AM Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 AM 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 AM FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 12:30 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sun, Mar 2 9:30 AM 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 11:30 AM FC Augsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+

Women’s Super League Tripleheader Sunday on ESPN+

Alessia Russo and Arsenal WFC host West Ham FC Women in the Women’s Super League London derby on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. The match will conclude a WSL tripleheader action that includes league-leading Chelsea FC Women.

Women’s Super League on ESPN+ Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sun, Mar 2 7:30 AM Manchester United vs. Leicester City ESPN+ 10 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea ESPN+ 12:30 AM Arsenal vs. West Ham ESPN+

