Combat SportsMMAUFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, Feb. 15, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims
UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues, live from UFC APEX, Feb. 15, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- Middleweights Jared Cannonier (17-8) and Gregory Rodrigues (16-5) square off in a pivotal main event. Cannonier, a longtime Top 10 fixture and former UFC title challenger, looks to prove he’s still a force in the division as he enters his sixth UFC main event. Rodrigues, riding a three-fight win streak, steps into his first UFC main event with a chance to break into the rankings.
Co-Main Event
- Featherweight veteran Calvin Kattar (23-8) meets rising prospect Youssef Zalal (16-5-1) in a pivotal co-main event clash. A six-time UFC headliner, Kattar looks to snap a three-fight skid and reclaim his spot among the division’s elite. Meanwhile, Zalal enters on a six-fight winning streak—all by stoppage, including four in the 1st Round—and now aims to secure the biggest win of his career.
On the call
- John Gooden calls the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 2/14
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPN2
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues
|ESPN+
|Sat. 2/15
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
|Co-Main
|Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
|Undercard
|Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
|Undercard
|Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov
|Undercard
|Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski
|Undercard
|Connor Matthews vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
|4 PM
|Feature
|Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
|Undercard
|Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruziboev
|Undercard
|Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar
|Undercard
|Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
|Undercard
|Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith
|Undercard
|Don’Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker
|Undercard
|Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
