7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues, live from UFC APEX, Feb. 15, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

Middleweights Jared Cannonier (17-8) and Gregory Rodrigues (16-5) square off in a pivotal main event. Cannonier, a longtime Top 10 fixture and former UFC title challenger, looks to prove he’s still a force in the division as he enters his sixth UFC main event. Rodrigues, riding a three-fight win streak, steps into his first UFC main event with a chance to break into the rankings.

Co-Main Event

Featherweight veteran Calvin Kattar (23-8) meets rising prospect Youssef Zalal (16-5-1) in a pivotal co-main event clash. A six-time UFC headliner, Kattar looks to snap a three-fight skid and reclaim his spot among the division’s elite. Meanwhile, Zalal enters on a six-fight winning streak—all by stoppage, including four in the 1st Round—and now aims to secure the biggest win of his career.

On the call

John Gooden calls the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 2/14 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues ESPN+ Sat. 2/15 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues Co-Main Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal Undercard Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka Undercard Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov Undercard Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski Undercard Connor Matthews vs. Jose Miguel Delgado 4 PM Feature Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza Undercard Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruziboev Undercard Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar Undercard Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams Undercard Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith Undercard Don’Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker Undercard Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

