UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues

UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues

Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, Feb. 15, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues, live from UFC APEX, Feb. 15, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

  • Middleweights Jared Cannonier (17-8) and Gregory Rodrigues (16-5) square off in a pivotal main event. Cannonier, a longtime Top 10 fixture and former UFC title challenger, looks to prove he’s still a force in the division as he enters his sixth UFC main event. Rodrigues, riding a three-fight win streak, steps into his first UFC main event with a chance to break into the rankings.

Co-Main Event

  • Featherweight veteran Calvin Kattar (23-8) meets rising prospect Youssef Zalal (16-5-1) in a pivotal co-main event clash. A six-time UFC headliner, Kattar looks to snap a three-fight skid and reclaim his spot among the division’s elite. Meanwhile, Zalal enters on a six-fight winning streak—all by stoppage, including four in the 1st Round—and now aims to secure the biggest win of his career.

 On the call

  • John Gooden calls the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 2/14 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2
5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues ESPN+
Sat. 2/15 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues (Main Card)
10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Co-Main Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
Undercard Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
Undercard Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Undercard Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski
Undercard Connor Matthews vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
4 PM Feature Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
Undercard Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruziboev
Undercard Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar
Undercard Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
Undercard Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith
Undercard Don’Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker
Undercard Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

-30-

 

