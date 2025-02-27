7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev, live from UFC APEX, March 1, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

Top 10 flyweights Manel Kape (20-7) and Asu Almabayev (21-2) meet in a high-stakes main event with title implications on the line. No. 6 Kape returns after an electrifying third-round stoppage of Bruno Silva, looking to build on that momentum and further cement his status as a legitimate title contender. No. 8 Almabayev enters on a remarkable 17-fight winning streak, including four straight UFC victories, most recently defeating Matheus Nicolau.

Co-Main Event

Middleweights Cody Brundage (10-6) and Julian Marquez (9-5) square off in the co-main event. Brundage, known for his aggressive, all-or-nothing style, looks to snap a winless streak after a tough 2024 campaign. Marquez, a member of the inaugural graduating class of Dana White’s Contender Series, steps in on short notice, aiming to halt a three-fight skid and recapture the form that made him a dangerous contender early in his UFC tenure.

On the call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs. 2/27 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 2/28 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Kape vs. Almabayev ESPN+ Sat. 3/1 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Kape vs. Almabayev (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Kape vs. Almabayev (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Kape vs. Almabayev ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev Co-Main Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez Undercard Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics Undercard Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis Undercard Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson 4 PM Feature Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto Undercard Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal Undercard Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda Undercard Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida Undercard Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich Undercard Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov Undercard Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina

