UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Kape vs. Almabayev
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, March 1, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims
UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev, live from UFC APEX, March 1, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- Top 10 flyweights Manel Kape (20-7) and Asu Almabayev (21-2) meet in a high-stakes main event with title implications on the line. No. 6 Kape returns after an electrifying third-round stoppage of Bruno Silva, looking to build on that momentum and further cement his status as a legitimate title contender. No. 8 Almabayev enters on a remarkable 17-fight winning streak, including four straight UFC victories, most recently defeating Matheus Nicolau.
Co-Main Event
- Middleweights Cody Brundage (10-6) and Julian Marquez (9-5) square off in the co-main event. Brundage, known for his aggressive, all-or-nothing style, looks to snap a winless streak after a tough 2024 campaign. Marquez, a member of the inaugural graduating class of Dana White’s Contender Series, steps in on short notice, aiming to halt a three-fight skid and recapture the form that made him a dangerous contender early in his UFC tenure.
On the call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thurs. 2/27
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri. 2/28
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPN2
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Kape vs. Almabayev
|ESPN+
|Sat. 3/1
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Kape vs. Almabayev (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Kape vs. Almabayev (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Kape vs. Almabayev
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
|Co-Main
|Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
|Undercard
|Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
|Undercard
|Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis
|Undercard
|Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
|4 PM
|Feature
|Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto
|Undercard
|Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
|Undercard
|Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda
|Undercard
|Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida
|Undercard
|Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
|Undercard
|Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov
|Undercard
|Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina
