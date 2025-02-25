We’re #1! – 1991 & 1992 Duke Blue Devils to Debut March 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Latest documentary in ACCN’s We’re #1 series chronicles Coach K’s back-to-back national champion Blue Devils

Exclusive interviews with Mike Krzyzewski, Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley, Grant Hill and more

Watch Trailer HERE

We’re #1! – 1991 & 1992 Duke Blue Devils, a documentary spotlighting the famous Duke men’s basketball teams that won back-to-back national championships, will debut Saturday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network immediately following Florida State at No. 2 Duke men’s basketball (7 p.m., ACCN). Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the one-hour show is the latest installment in ACCN’s We’re #1! series.

In the late 1980’s, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was building a powerhouse basketball program in Durham, N.C., reaching the Final Four in four out of the previous five seasons leading into the 1990-91 season. Behind a star-studded lineup, Duke would go on to erase the disappointment of previous Final Four appearances with back-to-back national titles in 1991 and 1992, the program’s first national championships, cementing the Blue Devils’ status as the premier program in all of men’s college basketball.

Through a mix of archival footage, photographs, game broadcasts and exclusive interviews, We’re #1! looks back at the memorable Duke teams that defined an era of college basketball. The documentary features interviews with former players and coaches from Duke, as well as competitors and media members, including:

Former Duke players and coaches including Mike Krzyzewski , Christian Laettner , Bobby Hurley , Grant Hill , Antonio Lang , Brian Davis , Cherokee Parks , Jay Bilas and Mike Brey

, , , , , , , and Opposing head coaches Dave Odom (Wake Forest) and Roy Williams (Kansas)

(Wake Forest) and (Kansas) Opposing players Jimmy King (Michigan), Brian Oliver (Georgia Tech), Bryant Stith (Virginia) and John Pelphrey (Kentucky)

(Michigan), (Georgia Tech), (Virginia) and (Kentucky) Media members and broadcasters Len Elmore, Jim Nantz and Seth Davis

Some of the most iconic games and moments in the history of college basketball took place during Duke’s pursuit of back-to-back titles. We’re #1! explores each of those moments, from Duke’s upset of the undefeated UNLV Runnin’ Rebels in the ‘91 Final Four to Laettner’s turnaround jumper against Kentucky in the ’92 Elite Eight. The documentary also unveils the untold stories from inside the locker room and on the team bus that helped spur the Blue Devils on to the ultimate success.

Advance press screeners are available upon request.

About We’re #1!

Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the ACC Network’s We’re #1! original series spotlights historic ACC programs that captured national championships or were ranked No. 1 in the nation. In September 2023, the series chronicled the story of the 1999 Florida State football team that went undefeated and won the BCS national championship. Other installments of the series include the The Story of 1981 Clemson Football, revisiting the Tigers’ powerhouse team that head coach Danny Ford led to a 12-0 season and the school’s first football National Championship and We’re #1! The Story of 1990 ACC Football, highlighting the Virginia and Georgia Tech teams that both spent time ranked No. 1. The Yellow Jackets went on to win the ACC and claimed a share of the national title after defeating the Cavaliers 41-38 in one of the most thrilling games in ACC football history.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 28 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships, with a limited number of exceptions. All ACCN games are also available on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.