All Eyes on NFL Free Agency: ESPN’s NFL Live and SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown Bring Fans Hours of Bonus NFL Coverage

Added Studio Programming to Air March 10-12

Expanded NFL Coverage Each Afternoon to Feature Adam Schefter Alongside Additional ESPN NFL Insiders, Reporters and Analysts

ESPN Digital Offerings to Dissect Every Angle and Implication of NFL Free Agency; ESPN Radio Adds Free Agency Special

ESPN has added nearly six hours of dedicated NFL programming, in addition to three hours of NFL Live, as ample NFL free agency coverage coincides with the NFL free agency negotiating period (begins on Monday, March 10 at Noon ET and runs through the beginning Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m.). Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will anchor the coverage on nearly all ESPN shows, as one of the busiest and most consequential weeks of the NFL offseason unfolds.

As the negotiating period begins, new this year, a two-hour, mid-day Monday edition of SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown will kick off ESPN’s dedicated NFL coverage for the week (Noon-2 p.m., ESPN2). On ESPN, NFL Free Agency Countdown will pick back up from 3-4 p.m., followed by NFL Live in its normal timeslot (4-5 p.m.). The Pat McAfee Show (Noon-2 p.m.) and SportsCenter (2-3 p.m.) will also be providing comprehensive coverage as the negotiating period officially gets underway.

NFL Free Agency Countdown continues on Tuesday (3-4 p.m.) and Wednesday (2:30-4 p.m.), leading into NFL Live (4-5 p.m.). Tuesday, both shows will air on ESPN and on Wednesday, both shows will air on ESPN2.

Throughout the week, Get Up (8-10 a.m.), First Take (10-Noon), all editions of SportsCenter and ESPN Radio’s daily lineup will comprehensively cover the drama, deals and game-changing moves shaping the future of the league.

The NFL free agency negotiating period runs from Noon on March 10 through 3:59 p.m. on March 12. NFL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. just as NFL Live comes on the air.

ESPN will continue to have multi-platform, NFL free agency coverage Thursday and Friday and continuing throughout the offseason.

ESPN’s free agency coverage is the predecessor to ESPN’s full and extensive documentation of the 2025 NFL draft (Apr. 24-26). Live from Green Bay, every pick of the 2025 NFL draft will be available across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio and ESPN digital channel.

Thursday, April. 24 (8 p.m.) and Friday, April 25 (7 p.m.), ESPN and ABC will provide fans two distinctly different broadcast options in primetime, a tradition dating back to the 2019. ESPN’s presentation of day three of the NFL draft, Saturday, Apr. 26 (12 p.m.), will be simulcast on ABC. Additional information on every viewing option of the NFL draft will be available in the coming weeks.

ESPN Insiders and Analysts Quarterbacking the Scoop

As the dominos being to fall within the NFL free agency market, Schefter will be at the forefront of ESPN’s coverage on NFL Live and NFL Free Agency Countdown, as well as appearing on ESPN’s morning slate of programming. ESPN’s top NFL insider will be joined by Jeremy Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick on all editions of NFL Free Agency Countdown.

On NFL Live, a rotating cast of Mina Kimes (Mon.), Marcus Spears (Tues.) and Ryan Clark (Wed.), will join Schefter, Orlovsky and Riddick. Laura Rutledge will host all editions of both shows as the accomplished group of insiders and analysts provide fans with breaking news and insights on all the market’s signings and unexpected twists.

Tedy Bruschi, Dan Graziano, Mike Tannenbaum, Schefter, Fowler, Kimes, Orlovsky and Riddick will all appear on multiple SportsCenter editions, in addition to Get Up and First Take, throughout the week.

ESPN Radio to Preview NFL Free Agency Frenzy

Leading into the action-packed week, ESPN Radio will have a three-hour NFL Free Agency Special on Sunday, March 9 (4-7 p.m., ESPN Radio). Tannenbaum will join host Jonathan Zaslow, as the duo is set to provide fans with in-depth analysis on the biggest free agents, the quarterback carousel and key trade possibilities.

ESPN Digital Content to Cover Every Signing, Trade and Surprise

ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters, in conjunction with ESPN’s crew of digital analysts, Bill Barnwell, Matt Bowen, Ben Solak and Seth Walder, will put signings and trades into perspective by grading moves and picking winners and losers of the week.

With April’s NFL draft less than 50 days away, analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller will provide instant reaction to the deals from an NFL draft perspective, including how certain moves could impact strategy surrounding round one of the NFL draft. Throughout the week, Field Yates will provide fans with an evolving mock draft.

2025 NFL Draft Countdown Is On

ESPN’s 2025 NFL draft content continues to ramp up as the key offseason event quickly approaches. Available now on ESPN+ is Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft 2.0; Kiper’s mock draft 3.0 will debut Tuesday, March 18 (5-6 p.m., ESPN2), filling in the top needs after the biggest moves of free agency.

Additional information on ESPN’s 2025 NFL draft studio coverage, including details on ESPN’s on-site programming, will be announced in the coming weeks.