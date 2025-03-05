AUDIO: 2025 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid

NFL

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 14 hours ago

On March 5, ESPN NFL draft analyst, Jordan Reid held his first 2025 NFL draft media call. Reid discussed his latest two-round mock draft and answered questions coming off of last week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

In conjunction with additional NFL draft media calls, ESPN will have extensive multi-platform programming surrounding next month’s NFL Draft (Apr. 24-26). More information on ESPN’s NFL draft programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

To listen to the call, click here.

