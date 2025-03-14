ESPN Platforms Present Wall-to-Wall Surrounding Coverage for 2025 Selection Sunday

ESPN returns as the exclusive home of the women’s bracket reveal, 8 p.m. ET on Sunday

Reactions, analysis, interviews and more will continue throughout the day surrounding the men’s and women’s tournament fields

ESPN will provide hours of unmatched, multi-platform coverage surrounding Selection Sunday on March 16, including live reactions, analysis and interviews surrounding the men’s bracket and the exclusive reveal of the women’s field for their respective NCAA DI Basketball Championships.

Coverage and analysis will begin early Sunday live from the SEC Men’s Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., with College Basketball Live Presented by Lowe’s from noon-1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The men’s College GameDay crew – led by host Rece Davis with analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and insider Pete Thamel, will discuss the remaining conference championship games and provide an in-depth examination of how the tournament brackets might shake out.

The team will return at 6 p.m. with live reactions to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket on SportsCenter, followed by Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s from 7- 8 p.m., featuring in-depth analysis, interviews and breakdowns of the newly announced field. The two evening shows will be live from Bridgestone Arena Plaza in the Music City and open to fans, weather permitting.

The 68-team bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be exclusively revealed live on ESPN during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Special Presented by Capital One at 8 p.m. Elle Duncan will host the two-hour special, joined by analysts Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, reporter Holly Rowe and bracketologist Charlie Creme.

Following the two-hour women’s show, the discussion will continue with Bracketology specials beginning at 9 p.m. for the Women’s Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s followed by the Men’s Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s at 10 p.m., both on ESPN2. Hosted by Duncan, the women’s show will also feature the Selection Special’s starting five and will dive even deeper into analysis and interviews. The men’s show will be hosted by Kevin Connors along with analysts Tom Crean, Jimmy Dykes, Sean Farnham and Josh Pastner for a full review and break down of the men’s brackets.

Coverage continues on Monday with the Tournament Challenge Marathon at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

Digital Coverage

Bracketology for both 68-team fields will also be available for fans to stream across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App.

The men’s bracket will be broken down on Sunday night for Bracketology: Men’s Selection Presented by Coors Light, a one-hour special beginning at 9 p.m. The show is hosted by Sam Ravech with Myron Medcalf, Dalen Cuff, Sean Farnham and bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

On Monday, Bracketology: Women’s Selection Presented by Nissan will air on ESPN’s YouTube and Facebook live at 6 p.m. Hosted by Taylor Tannebaum with analysts Ari Chambers, Alexa Philippou and bracketologist Charlie Creme, the group will go through an in-depth breakdown of every region, highlight some sleeper teams, offer their Final Four predictions and more.

SEC Network

SEC Now: Selection Special is set for Sunday, March 16 at 9 p.m. from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios. Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah will be joined by analysts Ron Slay and Steffi Sorensen to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play.

ACC Network

ACCN will air back-to-back Selection Sunday specials from the Bristol, Conn. studios. Beginning at 9 p.m., the Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special with Taylor Tannebaum, Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock. At 10 p.m., Justin Walters hosts Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special alongside Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw.

ESPN.com Coverage

Immediately after the men’s and women’s fields are set, Jeff Borzello and Charlie Creme will reveal their instant brackets, while Myron Medcalf and Alexa Philippou will break down what fans need to know about every team in each tournament. Before the night ends, Joe Lunardi and Michael Voepel will weigh in on winners, losers and what the selection committees got right.

ESPN Radio

ESPN’s Selection Sunday coverage continues across the airways with a Bracketology doubleheader on ESPN Radio. Myron Medcalf and Matt Jones host during the men’s Selection Show beginning at 5 p.m., with the first ever women’s Selection Show revealing the bracket live with Q Myers and Victoria Arlen starting at 8 p.m.

Full Women’s Championship Coverage

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 19, with games available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The Women’s Final Four will air live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., with the semifinals slated for ESPN and the Championship game set for ABC for the third-straight season.

NIT

The 32-team bracket for the 2025 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) will also be unveiled on Sunday night. Ahead of the bracket reveal, a preview show will air at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU. All 31 games of the NIT will be televised on ESPN platforms from the first tip on March 18 through the championship game on April 3. Full coverage plans including matchups, platforms and commentators, will be announced following the reveal.

ESPN Tournament Challenge

Both the Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Allstate, Molson Coors, Chick-Fil-A and Fortnite and the Women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Capital One, Nissan and Allstate are now open for fans to create entries and to either join or create groups.

– 30 –