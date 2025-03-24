ESPN Tournament Challenge 2025: No One is Perfect, But Everyone a Gets Second Chance!

ESPN Tournament Challenge Second Chance: Two new chances to win bragging rights, $50,000 in prizes

No perfect men’s brackets remaining, 106 women’s brackets still alive

Play for free on ESPN Tournament Challenge App, ESPN Fantasy App, ESPN App or ESPN.com.

So, your Bracketbrain has let you down. You thought UConn’s men were destined for a three-peat or you were certain Kentucky’s women would make the Final Four. Maybe ESPN’s Group Forecast feature shows you’ve got 0% chance to win your group. No worries. ESPN’s Tournament Challenge Second Chance has your back.

ESPN Men’s TC Second Chance sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and ESPN Women’s TC Second Chance sponsored by Invesco, give fans a fresh start and an opportunity to win $50,000 in prizes by choosing the winners of the final 15 games in each tournament.

sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and sponsored by Invesco, give fans a fresh start and an opportunity to win $50,000 in prizes by choosing the winners of the final 15 games in each tournament. Men’s TC Second Chance is now open accepting brackets until Thursday, March 27 , when Alabama vs. BYU tips off in the East Region at about 7:10 p.m. ET.

is now open accepting brackets until , when Alabama vs. BYU tips off in the East Region at about 7:10 p.m. ET. Following tonight’s Second Round games, Women’s TC Second Chance will accept entries until Friday, March 28 , when the first game of the women’s Sweet 16 tips off at 2:30 p.m. ET, at the Birmingham 2 Regional on ESPN.

will accept entries until , when the first game of the women’s Sweet 16 tips off at 2:30 p.m. ET, at the Birmingham 2 Regional on ESPN. Fans can complete and submit Second Chance brackets on theESPN Tournament Challenge App , ESPN Fantasy App , ESPN App or com .

, , or . Like allESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge Second Chance is free to play.

Perfect Bracket Tracker Update

Through two rounds of tournament play, there are zero perfect brackets remaining out of the record 24.4 million completed brackets in the ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge, but perfection remains on the women’s side.

After 42 correct picks, the last perfect Men’s Tournament Challenge bracket was eliminated Sunday night , when Kentucky beat Illinois in the Second Round of the Midwest Region.

, when Kentucky beat Illinois in the Second Round of the Midwest Region. With eight games still to play in the Second Round of the women’s tournament, there are 106 perfect brackets remaining in the ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge.

###