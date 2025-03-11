Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: All-Access Coverage: Every Shot, Every Morning at THE PLAYERS Championship

21 live streams of All-Access coverage on Thursday, Friday, featuring every group in morning wave; more than 30 feeds on Saturday, Sunday, in addition to Marquee and Featured Group feeds

Marquee, Featured Groups include world’s top 10 players: Scheffler, McIlroy, Schauffele, Morikawa, Åberg, Matsuyama, Henley, Clark, Thomas, Fleetwood; Also Bradley, Lowry, Hovland, Scott, Spieth, Fowler, more

Featured Holes coverage includes every shot live on iconic TPC Sawgrass No. 17 island green, all four days

Special ESPN BET stream includes live betting data, insights, analysis all four days

Creator Classis at TPC Sawgrass live on ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12

Action begins Thursday, March 13, at 7:30 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, March 16

Subscribe to ESPN+ on ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, special All-Access coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship, the PGA TOUR’s premier event.

21 feeds covering every shot of every group on every hole on Thursday and Friday mornings, and more than 30 separate streams on Saturday and Sunday .

on Thursday and Friday mornings, and more than . A Main Feed, Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and Marquee Group coverage, as well as a two-hour ESPN BET feed, streaming live all four days of the tournament.

Video: All-Access at THE PLAYERS on ESPN+: Every Shot, Every Morning

Fans watching on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will see every shot played on the island green par-3 No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass, one of the most iconic and dramatic holes in golf.

Featured Holes coverage will also showcase the par-3 No. 3, the drivable par-4 12th, and the par-5 16th.

ESPN BET at THE PLAYERS on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Starting Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will feature a special ESPN BET stream for two hours during all four days of THE PLAYERS Championship.

Combining in-depth data from the TOUR’s ShotLink powered by CDW technology and odds generated by ESPN BET, the stream will focus on odds and wagers, providing fans with key stats, insights and live betting analysis throughout the coverage.

throughout the coverage. Hosted by Jonathan Coachman with analyst Graham DeLaet and Michael Collins reporting from the No. 17 par-3 island green, ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE will present content and discussion covering hole-by-hole live betting and tournament markets.

with analyst and reporting from the No. 17 par-3 island green, ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE will present content and discussion covering hole-by-hole live betting and tournament markets. The ESPN BET stream will include appearances by ESPN sports betting analysts Joe Fortenbaugh , Tyler Fulghum and Pamela Maldonado , PGA TOUR GolfBet writers Will Gray and Ben Everill , and This is Football host and supreme golf fan Kevin Clark .

, and , PGA TOUR GolfBet writers and , and This is Football host and supreme golf fan . Throughout the week Schlabach and ESPN.com staff writer Paolo Uggetti will cover the top storylines at TPC Sawgrass with daily news and updates each day of the tournament.

Exclusive ESPN.com Coverage of THE PLAYERS

Special coverage of THE PLAYERS on ESPN.com and the ESPN App began this week with THE PLAYERS Championship tier rankings from ESPN golf reporter Mark Schlabach, available exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Throughout the week Schlabach and ESPN.com staff writer Paolo Uggetti will cover the top storylines at TPC Sawgrass with daily news and updates each day of the tournament.

Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass on ESPN+

Featuring fan-favorite golf content creators – including the Bryan Brothers, Grant Horvath, Roger Steele, Gabby Golf Girl, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, Chris “Soly” Solomon from No Laying Up, and more – the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass will stream live on ESPN+ on Wednesday, March 12, starting at 4 p.m. ET.

The nine-hole competition will include eight holes of stroke play on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, starting on the par-4 10th hole and concluding on the island-green par-3 17th. The top three finishers after eight holes will return to the 17th tee for a one-hole sudden death playoff.

All-Access Coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Wednesday, March 12 4 p.m. Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass Fan-favorite golf content creators in nine-hole competition on TPC Stadium Course, culminating on par-3 island green 17th hole Thursday, March 13 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Ludvig Åberg / Hideki Matsuyama / Justin Thomas Featured Holes Nos. 3, 17 | Par 3 No. 12 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 5 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups Viktor Hovland / Shane Lowry / Russell Henley Jordan Spieth / Jason Day / Wyndham Clark 11 a.m. Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 1 p.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Jason Day / Wyndham Clark ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy / Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele Ludvig Åberg / Hideki Matsuyama / Justin Thomas ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Collin Morikawa / Adam Scott / Tommy Fleetwood Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, March 14 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele Featured Holes Nos. 3, 17 | Par 3 No. 12 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 5 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups Collin Morikawa / Adam Scott / Tommy Fleetwood Rickie Fowler / Patrick Cantlay / Keegan Bradley 11 a.m. Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 1 p.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy / Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Jason Day / Wyndham Clark Collin Morikawa / Adam Scott / Tommy Fleetwood ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Ludvig Åberg / Hideki Matsuyama / Justin Thomas Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is the result of a new multi-year agreement between the PGA TOUR and PENN Entertainment, the operator of ESPN BET, which designates ESPN BET as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.

Following THE PLAYERS Championship, ESPN BET will be part of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ at four more TOUR events in 2025.

Truist Championship (May 8-11)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1)

Travelers Championship (June 19-22)

FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 7-10)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

