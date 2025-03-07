NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Postseason Play Takes Center Ice on ESPN Platforms

NCAA Women’s Hockey Selection Show on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU and ESPN+

NCAA Women’s Frozen Four (March 21 & 23 in Minneapolis) on ESPN+ and ESPNU

ESPN’s Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Blake Bolden to call Women’s Frozen Four

The puck drops on the 2025 NCAA women’s ice hockey postseason coverage across ESPN platforms, beginning Sunday, March 9 with the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show on ESPNU and ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. Postseason coverage culminates with the exclusive presentation of the Women’s Frozen Four championship events on March 21 and 23 from Minneapolis.

The road to the women’s Frozen Four begins Sunday with the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show on ESPNU and ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. The show will be hosted by Arda Öcal alongside analysts Angela Ruggiero and Paige Capistran, breaking down the matchups for the title run.

Early round coverage of the women’s ice hockey postseason run will be available across ESPN+.

The puck drops for the women’s Frozen Four with the semifinal games on Friday, March 21, at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ followed by the Championship game on Sunday, March 23, at 4 p.m. from Ridder Arena in Minneapolis (ESPNU, ESPN+). Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Blake Bolden will be on the call throughout Frozen Four play.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform(s) Sunday, March 9 11:30 a.m. NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show

Arda Öcal, Angela Ruggiero, Paige Capistran ESPNU, ESPN+ Thursday, March 13 TBA NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals

Team TBA vs. Team TBA ESPN+ TBA NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals

Team TBA vs. Team TBA ESPN+ TBA NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals

Team TBA vs. Team TBA ESPN+ Saturday, March 15 TBA NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Championship

Team TBA vs. Team TBA ESPN+ TBA NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Championship

Team TBA vs. Team TBA ESPN+ TBA NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Championship

Team TBA vs. Team TBA ESPN+ TBA NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Championship

Team TBA vs. Team TBA ESPN+ Friday, March 21 5 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden ESPN+ Sunday, March 23 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship

Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden ESPNU, ESPN+

*Networks and times subject to change



