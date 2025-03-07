NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Postseason Play Takes Center Ice on ESPN Platforms
- NCAA Women’s Hockey Selection Show on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU and ESPN+
- NCAA Women’s Frozen Four (March 21 & 23 in Minneapolis) on ESPN+ and ESPNU
- ESPN’s Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Blake Bolden to call Women’s Frozen Four
The puck drops on the 2025 NCAA women’s ice hockey postseason coverage across ESPN platforms, beginning Sunday, March 9 with the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show on ESPNU and ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. Postseason coverage culminates with the exclusive presentation of the Women’s Frozen Four championship events on March 21 and 23 from Minneapolis.
The road to the women’s Frozen Four begins Sunday with the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show on ESPNU and ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. The show will be hosted by Arda Öcal alongside analysts Angela Ruggiero and Paige Capistran, breaking down the matchups for the title run.
Early round coverage of the women’s ice hockey postseason run will be available across ESPN+.
The puck drops for the women’s Frozen Four with the semifinal games on Friday, March 21, at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ followed by the Championship game on Sunday, March 23, at 4 p.m. from Ridder Arena in Minneapolis (ESPNU, ESPN+). Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Blake Bolden will be on the call throughout Frozen Four play.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Sunday, March 9
|11:30 a.m.
|NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show
Arda Öcal, Angela Ruggiero, Paige Capistran
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Thursday, March 13
|TBA
|NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals
Team TBA vs. Team TBA
|ESPN+
|TBA
|NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals
Team TBA vs. Team TBA
|ESPN+
|TBA
|NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals
Team TBA vs. Team TBA
|ESPN+
|Saturday, March 15
|TBA
|NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Championship
Team TBA vs. Team TBA
|ESPN+
|TBA
|NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Championship
Team TBA vs. Team TBA
|ESPN+
|TBA
|NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Championship
Team TBA vs. Team TBA
|ESPN+
|TBA
|NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship – Regional Championship
Team TBA vs. Team TBA
|ESPN+
|Friday, March 21
|5 p.m.
|Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden
|ESPN+
|Sunday, March 23
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship
Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden
|ESPNU, ESPN+
*Networks and times subject to change
