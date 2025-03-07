SportsCenter SC Featured to Highlight Johnny Jackson’s Inspiring Journey Through Cancer and Basketball

This Sunday, ESPN’s SC Featured on SportsCenter will tell the remarkable story of Johnny Jackson, a New Jersey high school senior who is battling Stage 4B Hodgkin’s lymphoma while striving to lead his team to a championship and nearing 2,000 career points.

“Johnny Buckets” follows Jackson’s journey as he continues to play basketball through chemotherapy, not missing a game this season despite his ongoing fight with cancer. His determination to stay on the court, contribute to his team, and pursue his athletic goals showcases his courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

The segment, reported by Jen Lada, will highlight Jackson’s unwavering spirit, his quest for a championship, and his impact on those around him, both on and off the court. Interviews with Jackson, his coaches, teammates, and family members will provide insight into how he has become a symbol of perseverance for others.

“Johnny Buckets” will debut Sunday, March 9, during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter and will re-air in other editions of the show throughout the weekend.

