SportsCenter SC Featured to Highlight JuJu Watkins’ Legacy and Impact On and Off the Court

This Sunday, ESPN’s SC Featured on SportsCenter will tell the inspiring story of JuJu Watkins, one of college basketball’s most electrifying stars. More than just a generational talent, JuJu is a product of her family’s legacy and deep community ties that continue to shape her both on and off the court.

“Good JuJu” explores how Watkins’ upbringing, rooted in strong family values and a tight-knit community, has influenced her journey to stardom. The segment will highlight the impact of her family and her role in shaping the culture around her as she rises to prominence in the world of college basketball.

The segment, reported by ESPN’s Women’s Basketball Reporter, Alexa Philippou, will feature interviews with JuJu, her family members, coaches, and mentors, offering a closer look at how she balances the expectations of her legacy with her personal goals on the court.

“Good JuJu” will debut Sunday, March 16, during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter and will re-air in other editions of the show throughout the weekend.

