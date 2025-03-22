SportsCenter “SC Featured” Visits Maine Hometown of Duke’s Star Freshman Cooper Flagg

Sunday’s ESPN SportsCenter “SC Featured” segment visits the hometown of Duke men’s basketball star Cooper Flagg, who helped lead the Blue Devils to a win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. “The Maine Man” will debut Sunday, March 23, during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter and will re-air in other editions of the show throughout the weekend.

All season, just over 9,300 fans packed Cameron Indoor Stadium each game to watch Flagg, the ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, dominate on the hardwood for the Blue Devils. Flagg hails from Newport, Maine, a town with about a third of the population of a single game at Cameron – but that small size does not diminish the pride and joy his hometown displays as they watch their local hero starring on the national stage.

ESPN college sports reporter David Hale is the reporter on “The Maine Man,” which was produced by Ellis Williams.

