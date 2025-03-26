Top Rank Presents World Welterweight Championship: Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan II

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe, Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Mayer vs. Ryan will be presented live this Saturday, March 29, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Two-weight queen Mikaela Mayer will defend her WBO welterweight world title in a rematch against former champion Sandy Ryan.

Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs), a 2016 U.S. Olympian, rose through the junior lightweight ranks to win the IBF and WBO titles before claiming the WBC interim lightweight crown. Following a narrow split decision defeat to Natasha Jonas for the IBF welterweight crown, Mayer rebounded with a hard-fought majority decision over Ryan last September to become a two-division world champion.

Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs), a former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, turned pro in 2021 and, after avenging her first loss, captured the WBO welterweight title in 2023 by outpointing Marie-Pier Houle. Following a draw against Jessica McCaskill and a defining knockout of Terri Harper last March, her title reign ended at the hands of Mayer.

In the co-feature, Brian Norman Jr. will make the inaugural defense of his WBO welterweight world championship against Puerto Rican challenger Derrieck Cuevas.

Norman (26-0, 20 KOs) turned pro in January 2018 and went 11-0 in his first year. He secured the WBO interim welterweight title with a 10th-round knockout of the previously undefeated Giovani Santillan last May. He became the organization’s full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the belt later that year.

Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) enters his first world title opportunity riding a four-fight knockout streak that began in December 2022 with a second-round demolition of Esneiker Correa.

Rising featherweight phenom Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington will square off against Jose Enrique Vivas in a 10-round WBC final eliminator as the featured bout on the ESPN+-streamed undercard.

The action-packed undercard begins at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.

Original Programming:

Two original programs will air across ESPN linear networks throughout Mayer vs. Ryan 2 fight week.

One More Round: Ryan vs. Mayer 1

Three-time WNBA champion Chelsea Gray and former WNBA scoring champion Arike Ogunbowale lock in to watch the epic war and 2024 “Women’s Fight of the Year” nominee between Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer for the welterweight world title at Madison Square Garden.

The Good Exchange: Mikaela Mayer x Seniesa Estrada

Former undisputed world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada sits down with two-division world champion and former U.S. Olympian Mikaela Mayer to discuss Mayer’s rise to boxing superstardom.

ESPN Original Series “The Fight Life” chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank Boxing through the journeys of five of the sport’s elite boxers: Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Mayer vs. Ryan (All Times ET)