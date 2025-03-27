7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Mexico City with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Moreno vs. Erceg live from Arena CDMX on Saturday, March 29. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 4 p.m. ET, both available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and SiriusXM Fight Nation. ESPN Deportes will join the prelims in progress beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Main Event:

Former two-time flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked, Brandon Moreno (22-8-2) takes on recent title challenger and No. 8 ranked Steve Erceg (12-3) in a high-stakes main event. Fighting in his home country once again, Moreno looks to deliver a statement performance and position himself for another run at the title. One of the most popular names on the roster, he’s earned memorable wins over Deiveson Figueiredo, Kai Kara-France, and Amir Albazi. Erceg, a well-rounded competitor with a proven finishing ability, looks to rebound from a tough stretch and make a push toward the top of the division by seizing Moreno’s place in the rankings.

Co-Main Event:

Lightweights Manuel Torres (15-3) and Drew Dober (27-14, 1 NC) meet in the co-main event. Torres, a graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series, kicked off his UFC run with three straight stoppage wins and performance bonuses before coming up short against Ignacio Bahamondes last fall. He now aims to ignite his 2025 season with a win over Dober. A seasoned veteran in the lightweight ranks, Dober looks to rebound from a setback last summer and remind fans why he’s long been one of the division’s most entertaining competitors.

On the call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 3/28 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Moreno vs. Erceg ESPNEWS 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Moreno vs. Erceg ESPN+ 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Sat. 3/29 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Moreno vs. Erceg (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2,

ESPN Deportes (joining in progress at 6 p.m. ET),

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Moreno vs. Erceg (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN2,

ESPN Deportes,SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Moreno vs. Erceg ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg Co-Main Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober Undercard Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer Undercard Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales Undercard David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira Undercard Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas 4 PM Feature Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara Undercard Jose Medina vs. Ateba Gautier Undercard Christian Rodriguez v. Melquizael Costa Undercard Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri Undercard Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel Undercard Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda Undercard Marquel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard

