UFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Edwards vs. Brady
Live from The O2 in London: Saturday, March 22 on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
4 p.m. ET: Main Card | 1 p.m. ET: Prelims
Both Available on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady live from The O2 in London on Saturday, March 22. The main card begins at 4 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 1 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- Former welterweight champion, No. 1 Leon Edwards goes head-to-head with surging No. 5 contender Sean Brady in the main event. Edwards (22-4), tied for the second-most title fight wins among active welterweights, makes his return to the Octagon after his first championship defeat, preceded by a 13-fight unbeaten streak, to prove he’s next in line for a shot at the 170-pound throne. Brady (17-1), riding back-to-back wins in his last two Octagon appearances, looks to make the most of this second consecutive main event and turn his decade of MMA success into his first UFC title opportunity with a decisive win over one of the division’s best.
Co-Main Event:
- The co-main event showcases a top 10 light heavyweight battle, when No. 3 Jan Blachowicz takes on No. 6 Carlos Ulberg. Blachowicz (29-10-1) has challenged the division’s best in his last two appearances with a closely contested defeat and draw against former division champion Alex Pereira and current titleholder Magomed Ankalaev, respectively. Now he looks for a statement win to prove he deserves a rematch with the new champion. Ulberg (12-1), division record holder for the longest-active win streak and strikes per minute, has emerged victorious in his last seven appearances with four first-round KOs and plans to show he can compete with anyone at light heavyweight.
On the call:
- John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 3/21
|1 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Edwards vs. Brady
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPNEWS
|Sat. 3/22
|1 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Edwards vs. Brady (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish),
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Edwards vs. Brady (Main Card)
|7 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Edwards vs. Brady
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|4 p.m.
|Main
|Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
|Co-Main
|Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
|Undercard
|Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland
|Undercard
|Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara
|Undercard
|Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan
|Undercard
|Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere
|1 p.m.
|Feature
|Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla
|Undercard
|Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos
|Undercard
|Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
|Undercard
|Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
|Undercard
|Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
|Undercard
|Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran
|Undercard
|Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes
