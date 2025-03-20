UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Edwards vs. Brady

4 p.m. ET: Main Card | 1 p.m. ET: Prelims

Both Available on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady live from The O2 in London on Saturday, March 22. The main card begins at 4 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 1 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

Former welterweight champion, No. 1 Leon Edwards goes head-to-head with surging No. 5 contender Sean Brady in the main event. Edwards (22-4), tied for the second-most title fight wins among active welterweights, makes his return to the Octagon after his first championship defeat, preceded by a 13-fight unbeaten streak, to prove he’s next in line for a shot at the 170-pound throne. Brady (17-1), riding back-to-back wins in his last two Octagon appearances, looks to make the most of this second consecutive main event and turn his decade of MMA success into his first UFC title opportunity with a decisive win over one of the division’s best.

Co-Main Event:

The co-main event showcases a top 10 light heavyweight battle, when No. 3 Jan Blachowicz takes on No. 6 Carlos Ulberg. Blachowicz (29-10-1) has challenged the division’s best in his last two appearances with a closely contested defeat and draw against former division champion Alex Pereira and current titleholder Magomed Ankalaev, respectively. Now he looks for a statement win to prove he deserves a rematch with the new champion. Ulberg (12-1), division record holder for the longest-active win streak and strikes per minute, has emerged victorious in his last seven appearances with four first-round KOs and plans to show he can compete with anyone at light heavyweight.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 3/21 1 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Edwards vs. Brady ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. UFC Live ESPNEWS Sat. 3/22 1 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Edwards vs. Brady (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish),

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Edwards vs. Brady (Main Card) 7 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Edwards vs. Brady ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

4 p.m. Main Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady Co-Main Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg Undercard Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland Undercard Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara Undercard Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan Undercard Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere 1 p.m. Feature Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla Undercard Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos Undercard Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin Undercard Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev Undercard Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar Undercard Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran Undercard Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes

