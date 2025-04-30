2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Presented by GEICO Continue Thursday on ESPN with Doubleheader

- Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue Thursday, May 1, with a doubleheader on ESPN. Action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Vegas Golden Knights, up 3-2, looking to punch their ticket to the Second Round against the Minnesota Wild. Later at 10 p.m., Western Conference action continues as the Los Angeles Kings aim to force Game 7 when they face off against the Edmonton Oilers, who lead the series 3-2.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 1 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Thursday, May 1
|12:30 p.m.
|The Drop presented by Xfinity
|Hosts: Arda Öcal, Greg Wyshynski
|NHL on ESPN YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by GoDaddy
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild
Game 6
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Stormy Buonantony
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Game 6
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
