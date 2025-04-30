2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Presented by GEICO Continue Thursday on ESPN with Doubleheader

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue Thursday, May 1, with a doubleheader on ESPN. Action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Vegas Golden Knights, up 3-2, looking to punch their ticket to the Second Round against the Minnesota Wild. Later at 10 p.m., Western Conference action continues as the Los Angeles Kings aim to force Game 7 when they face off against the Edmonton Oilers, who lead the series 3-2.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 1 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Thursday, May 1 12:30 p.m. The Drop presented by Xfinity Hosts: Arda Öcal, Greg Wyshynski NHL on ESPN YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App 6 p.m. The Point presented by GoDaddy Host: John Buccigross Analyst: P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild Game 6 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

Reporter: Stormy Buonantony

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 6 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

