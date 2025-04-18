ACC Network’s Comprehensive Coverage of Spring Championship Season Begins Friday with the Crowning of 11 ACC Champions through May 24

More than 145 hours of live coverage across ACCN and ACCNX

ACC golf, tennis, rowing and outdoor track and field championships showcased exclusively on ACCNX

ACC baseball, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse championships featured on ACCN

Dedicated golf and tennis championship specials to air on ACCN

ACC Network dives into spring championships season with comprehensive live event and studio coverage through May 24. Champions in nine different sports – men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, rowing, and men’s and women’s lacrosse – will be crowned on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App. ACCN will also provide comprehensive coverage of the softball and baseball championships, with the title games airing on ESPN/ESPN2.

During the regular spring season, ACCN aired over 130 live baseball, softball and lacrosse games and streamed a further 750+ live events.

Live Stream Spring Championships on ACCNX

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of seven spring championships beginning Friday, April 18 with the ACC Women’s Golf Championship from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. ACCNX will stream semifinal match-play on Friday with the title matches streaming on Saturday. The ACC Men’s Golf Championship takes place at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky., with semifinal match-play action taking place Sunday, April 27 with the match play finals teeing off on Monday, April 28. On the women’s side, the ACC has six teams ranked in the top 25, highlighted defending national champion Stanford, ranked No. 1. Also ranked in the top 25 are No. 3 Florida State, No. 9 Wake Forest, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 13 Virginia and No. 23 Duke. The ACC is home to five ranked men’s programs, including No. 8 North Carolina, No. 10 Florida State, No. 11 Virginia, No. 16 Duke and No. 22 Georgia Tech. 2024 NCAA Individual National Champion Hiroshi Tai of Georgia Tech recently competed in The Masters as an amateur.

ACCNX’s coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships from Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. takes place Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 with live coverage of both the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals. Undefeated Wake Forest (33-0) is the No. 1 team in the nation and the top-ranked seed on the men’s side, while Duke is the top seed on the women’s side.

Expanded coverage on ACCNX of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Wake Forest takes place Thursday, May 15 through Saturday, May 17. ACCN will re-air Saturday’s finals on Sunday, May 18 at 9 a.m. Florida State (13) and Virginia (25) are currently ranked in the top 25 on the men’s side, while Clemson (11), Duke (13), Louisville (15), Stanford (22) and Cal (25) are ranked on the women’s side.

ACCNX will also have both the prelims and finals of the ACC Rowing Championship live from Lake Hartwell in Clemson, S.C. on May 16 and 17. Coverage runs from 8-10:15 a.m. on both days.

LAX Champions to be Crowned on ACCN

All seven games of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be televised on ACCN, April 23-27. The tournament takes place at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., with the quarterfinals (Wednesday, April 23), semifinals (Friday, April 25) and championship (Sunday, April 27) matches all airing live on ACC Network. The ACC is currently home to the top two teams in the country, No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Boston College, led by head coach Acacia Walker. Other ranked teams include No. 7 Virginia, No. 8 Duke, No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 Clemson and No. 16 Syracuse, led by All-American Emma Ward.

The four-team ACC men’s lacrosse tournament from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte will air exclusively on ACCN. The semifinals are live at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, May 2 with championship game coverage beginning at noon on Sunday, May 3. North Carolina (No. 5), Syracuse (No. 7), Notre Dame (No. 9) and Duke (No. 12) are all ranked in the top 25.

ACCN Covers the Road to Softball and Baseball Title Games

Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship from Harrington Athletics Village at Boston College on ACCN begins with four first round games on Wednesday, May 7. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 8, while the semifinals are set for 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 9. ESPN will air the title game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. Florida State (No. 8), Virginia Tech (No. 11), Stanford (No. 16), Duke (No. 17) and Clemson (No. 19) are all included in the latest top 25 poll.

ACCN will be the exclusive home to the first round through semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship May 20-25 from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. In all, ACCN will televise 14 games from the ACC Baseball Championship. ESPN2 will televise the ACC Baseball Championship title game at noon on Sunday, May 25. Five ACC teams are included in the latest top 25 poll – Clemson (3), Florida State (7), North Carolina (12), Georgia Tech (14) and Louisville (17).

‘Best of’ Tennis and Golf Specials on ACCN

Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for men’s tennis (Monday, May 5 at 8 p.m.), women’s tennis (Monday, May 5 at 10 p.m.), men’s golf (Wednesday, May 7 at 10 p.m.) and women’s golf (Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m.). Each championship special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.

All ACC, All the Time

ACCN will bolster live event coverage with studio programming throughout several of the championships with its all-encompassing studio show All ACC. The ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be surrounded by live onsite studio programming on Friday and Sunday. Taylor Tannebaum hosts alongside National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Rachael DeCecco.

All ACC will also surround the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship with onsite analysis from American Legion Memorial Stadium on semifinal Friday and championship Sunday with Justin Walters hosting alongside former All-American Jules Heningburg.

ACCN will have live studio coverage of the softball championship surrounding each first round and quarterfinal game. Plus, All ACC featuring Tannebaum as host and analysts Alex Powers and Brittany McKinney will be onsite at Boston College with pregame and postgame coverage of the semifinals and championship game.

All ACC with host Justin Walters and analyst Danny Graves will surround the quarterfinals through championship of the ACC Baseball Championship with live coverage from Durham Bulls Athletic Park including a pre- and post-championship game show. Plus, ACCN will carry a live simulcast during the title game.

ACC Women’s Golf Championship – Sedgefield Country Club; Greensboro, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Fri, Apr 18 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Semifinal Match Play ACCNX Sat, Apr 19 9 a.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship Match Play ACCNX Sun, May 11 4 p.m. Best of ACC Women’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Tennis Championship – Cary Tennis Park; Cary, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sat, Apr 19 10 a.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 20 10 a.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Mon, May 5 10 p.m. Best of ACC Women’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Tennis Championship – Cary Tennis Park; Cary, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sat, Apr 19 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 20 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Mon, May 5 8 p.m. Best of ACC Men’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship – American Legion Memorial Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Wed, Apr 23 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, Apr 25 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, Apr 27 11:30 a.m. All ACC ACCN Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Final ACCN 2 p.m. All ACC ACCN

ACC Men’s Golf Championship – The Club at Olde Stone; Bowling Green, Ky.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sun, Apr 27 2:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Semifinal Match Play ACCNX Mon, Apr 28 10 a.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship Match Play ACCNX Wed, May 7 10 p.m. Best of ACC Men’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship – American Legion Memorial Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Fri, May 2 5 p.m. ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, May 4 11:30 a.m. All ACC ACCN Noon ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship Final ACCN 6 p.m. All ACC ACCN

ACC Softball Championship – Harrington Athletics Village; Brighton, Mass.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Wed, May 7 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship

First Round ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round

First Round ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round

First Round ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round

First Round ACCN Thu, May 8 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, May 9 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Semifinal 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Semifinal 2 ACCN Sat, May 10 2 p.m. All ACC ACCN 2:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Title Game ESPN 5:30 p.m. All ACC ACCN

ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Kentner Stadium; Winston-Salem, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Thu, May 15 TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX Fri, May 16 TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX Sat, May 17 TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX Sun, May 18 9 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3* ACCN

*Tape-Delayed

ACC Rowing Championship – Lake Hartwell, Clemson, S.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Fri, May 16 8 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Prelims ACCNX Sat, May 17 8 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Finals ACCNX

ACC Baseball Championship – Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.