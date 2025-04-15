Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball is Most-Watched MLB Game of Season Across All Platforms

The Chicago Cubs 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on the April 13th edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One delivered an average audience of nearly two million viewers (1,950,000) on ESPN, according to Nielsen. It is the most-watched Major League Baseball game across all platforms this season.

The viewership for the Cubs vs. Dodgers game broadcast was up 30 percent from last year’s Sunday Night Baseball season average and up 50 percent in the key People 18-49 demographic. The broadcast peaked at 9:30 p.m. ET with 2,445,000 viewers.

On deck: the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve host the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. on the April 20 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET.

-30-

Media contacts: [email protected], [email protected]