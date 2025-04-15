Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball is Most-Watched MLB Game of Season Across All Platforms

BaseballMLB

Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball is Most-Watched MLB Game of Season Across All Platforms

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 11 seconds ago

The Chicago Cubs 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on the April 13th edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One delivered an average audience of nearly two million viewers (1,950,000) on ESPN, according to Nielsen. It is the most-watched Major League Baseball game across all platforms this season. 

The viewership for the Cubs vs. Dodgers game broadcast was up 30 percent from last year’s Sunday Night Baseball season average and up 50 percent in the key People 18-49 demographic. The broadcast peaked at 9:30 p.m. ET with 2,445,000 viewers.

On deck: the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve host the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. on the April 20 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET.

-30-

Media contacts: [email protected], [email protected] 

Tags
Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 11 seconds ago
Photo of Alex Feuz

Alex Feuz

Based in Bristol, CT, Alex Feuz is a Sr. Publicist working on the WNBA, MLB, Little League and ESPN Audio properties.
Back to top button