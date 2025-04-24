ESPN Announces Itinerary for ESPN Experiences: Inside the Ropes Tour Beginning June 18

ESPN today announced tickets are available for its newest ESPN Experiences offering – ESPN Experiences: Inside the Ropes – an exclusive, behind-the-scenes fan trip timed to the PGA TOUR’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT.

This four-day, three-night getaway gives fans the unique opportunity to step inside the world of ESPN. The trip includes a private tour of ESPN’s iconic Bristol campus, a Friday night chalk talk with SportsCenter Anchor Matt Barrie at the DoubleTree hotel, exclusive meet-and-greets with other ESPN talent throughout the trip, and a front-row view to some of the most talented golfers in the world from a private suite on the 18th hole at the Travelers Championship. Guests will also enjoy a private golf simulator experience with coaching from professional instructor, Mark Immelman.

The experience is available in two waves: Wave 1 runs June 18–21, and Wave 2 follows June 20–23. Multiple pricing options are available for both weekday and weekend stays, including single and double occupancy packages. Early birdie pricing starting at $2,499 and can be purchased via the ESPN Experiences website.

Inside the Ropes is the third chapter in ESPN’s growing experiences lineup. It follows successful launches of the ESPN Experiences Beyond the Rose and Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour offerings from 2024.

After Inside the Ropes, ESPN Experiences will head to Baha Mar for ESPN Experiences: The ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend. Fans can visit experiences.espn.com for more information.