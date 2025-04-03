ESPN AppESPN DigitalESPN FantasyESPN.comSocial Media
ESPN Digital & Social 2025: No. 1 in February
Once again, ESPN Digital and Social topped the U.S. Sports Category in February with 200.0 million unique users, reaching 71% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.
- The ESPN App remained No. 1 in February, reaching 26.4 million unique users, more than the next nine non-ESPN apps combined and more than seven times its nearest non-ESPN competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.
- With 3.6 million unique users, the ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps and second only to the ESPN App among all sports apps.
- ESPN Social reached more than 1 billion engagements for the first time ever in February, marking its 44th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.
