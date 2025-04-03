ESPN Digital & Social 2025: No. 1 in February

Once again, ESPN Digital and Social topped the U.S. Sports Category in February with 200.0 million unique users, reaching 71% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

in February, reaching 26.4 million unique users, and more than seven times its nearest non-ESPN competitor in the Mobile Sports App category. With 3.6 million unique users, the ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps and second only to the ESPN App among all sports apps.

among fantasy sports apps and second only to the ESPN App among all sports apps. ESPN Social reached more than 1 billion engagements for the first time ever in February, marking its 44th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

