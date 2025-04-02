ESPN MLB Rank 2025: Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt Jr. Take Top Two Spots

ESPN.com today unveiled its annual list of Major League Baseball’s top 100 players right now via its 2025 edition of MLB Rank. A significant panel of more than 60 ESPN MLB experts voted to rank the most elite players in the sport at the start of the season. Access the full list at ESPN.com MLB section.

MLB Rank includes in-depth analysis from ESPN MLB writers: Jeff Passan, Buster Olney, Alden González, Jesse Rogers, Jorge Castillo, David Schoenfield, and Bradford Doolittle, who break down every player’s ranking along with predictions for the upcoming season.

MLB Rank also includes:

Three videos featured in the story with two from the Baseball Tonight studio hosted by Kevin Connors and analysis from Tim Kurkjian and Xavier Scruggs .

studio hosted by and analysis from and . Round table discussion of the list with ESPN MLB writers via ESPN+ : Passan , Olney , Schoenfield , Doolittle and Jorge Castillo

MLB writers via : , , , and An audit of the top 100 list by MLB players themselves by Olney, on April 3

ESPN’s MLB Rank coverage continues on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney this week, breaking down the best players alongside many guests.

